संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में इधर इमरान खान ने बोलना शुरू किया, उधर भारत ने किया वॉकआउट

#WATCH Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech. pic.twitter.com/LP6Si6Ry7f

Pak PM's statement new diplomatic low at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering&obfuscation of Pak’s persecution of its own minorities&its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits: Permanent Rep. of India to UN pic.twitter.com/mZWb7J15pX