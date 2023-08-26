UK: लंदन में मनाया गया 'इंडिया डे', ब्रिटेन के सांसद बोले- पहली बार धरती के साथ-साथ चंद्रमा पर भी देखा तिरंगा

लंदन के नवनात सेंटर में 'इंडिया डे' मनाया गया। भारत के 77वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस और चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग का जश्न मनाने के लिए आयोजित कार्यक्रम में भारतीय प्रवासियों के लोगों ने भाग लिया।

#WATCH | 'India Day' celebrated at the Navnat Center in London. People from the Indian diaspora participated in the event to celebrate India's 77th Independence Day and the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 pic.twitter.com/BRu5lyr5vP