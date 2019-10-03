भारत की बड़ी कूटनीतिक जीत, फ्रांस ने रोका पीओके के राष्ट्रपति का कार्यक्रम

Sources: India blocks Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) President Masood Khan's event in Lower House of the French Parliament. Following a demarche issued to French Foreign Ministry by the Indian mission in Paris, the PoK President was barred from attending the event. pic.twitter.com/0kV1dL0z40— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
भारत की बात करें तो प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर अहमदाबाद के साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे।
3 अक्टूबर 2019