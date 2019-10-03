शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   India blocks PoK President Masood Khan event in Lower House of French Parliament‏

भारत की बड़ी कूटनीतिक जीत, फ्रांस ने रोका पीओके के राष्ट्रपति का कार्यक्रम

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पेरिस Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 09:37 AM IST
मसूद खान (फाइल फोटो)
मसूद खान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
भारत को फ्रांस में बड़ी कूटनीतिक जीत मिली है। सूत्रों के अनुसार भारत ने फ्रांस के निचले सदन में पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) के राष्ट्रपति मसूद खान के कार्यक्रम को रद्द करवा दिया है। भारतीय राजदूत ने फ्रांस के विदेश मंत्रालय को एक आपत्ति पत्र लिखा था जिसके बाद पीओके के राष्ट्रपति को कार्यकम में शामिल होने से रोक दिया गया।
विज्ञापन
 
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

भारत-पाक में परमाणु युद्ध हुआ तो आ सकता है हिमयुग, मारे जाएंगे पांच करोड़ लोग

3 अक्टूबर 2019

General Bipin Rawat
India News

भारतीय सेना कश्मीर में रोजाना छद्म युद्ध का सामना कर रही: बिपिन रावत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

drone carrying weapon
Jammu

बॉर्डर पर बच्चे भी रखेंगे दुश्मन के ड्रोन पर नजर, बीएसएफ ने शुरू किया जागरूकता अभियान  

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
आरोपी साजन प्रीत को कोर्ट ले जाती हुए पुलिस अधिकारी
Chandigarh

पंजाबः अमृतसर में एक और आतंकी गिरफ्तार, पाक में बैठे आकाओं ने दिए थे ये निर्देश, खुलासा

2 अक्टूबर 2019

श्री करतारपुर साहिब
Chandigarh

करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः भारत ने पाकिस्तान को भेजा समझौते का मसौदा, फीस की शर्त हटाने को कहा

2 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
Jammu

कश्मीर पर इमरान की टिप्पणी झूठ की कहानी, सरकार का दावा,सच्चाई से कोसों दूर है यूएन में दिया गया बयान

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
pakistan occupied kashmir indian mission barred
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हॉस्पिटल टास्क में टूट गईं सारी हदें, सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि और आरती को किया खतरनाक टॉर्चर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक माह में कटेगा छह कंटेस्टेंट का पत्ता, ये तीन सेलेब करेंगे वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री!

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
KBC
Television

KBC11: आसान से सवाल पर अटक गए इंदौर के कमिश्नर, जवाब के लिए लेनी पड़ी हेल्पलाइन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

14 फिल्में फ्लॉप होने पर अक्षय कुमार को लगा था ऐसा, बोले- उस वक्त मैं...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Housefull 4
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले ही मुसीबत में फंसी हाउसफुल 4, लगा ये बेहद गंभीर आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

फ्लॉप फिल्मों पर अक्षय कुमार का बयान और हाउसफुल 4 पर आरोप सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Palak Tiwari
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी के नए फोटोशूट ने सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई आग, तस्वीरें देख आप भी करेंगे तारीफ

3 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा कांग्रेस
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः भारी हंगामे के बाद देर रात कांग्रेस के 84 उम्मीदवार घोषित, देखें सूची

3 अक्टूबर 2019

बबीता फोगाट
Chandigarh

'दंगल गर्ल' बबीता फोगाट आज दादरी से करेंगी नामांकन, ज्योतिषी की राय के बाद लिया फैसला

3 अक्टूबर 2019

the sky is pink
Bollywood

इसलिए बॉलीवुड में बन रही हैं बायोपिक्स, अभी भी लाइन में हैं ये नौ सच्ची घटना पर आधारित फिल्में

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महात्मा गांधी
World

फ्रांस ने महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर जारी किया डाक टिकट

भारत की बात करें तो प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर अहमदाबाद के साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुजुकी ऑल्टो
World

महंगाई से परेशान पाक को एक और झटका, सुजुकी ने बढ़ाई ऑल्टो और बाइक की कीमत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

निमरिता अमरता महरचंदानी (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान: हिंदू छात्रा की मौत की न्यायिक जांच शुरू, पुलिस ने किए कई खुलासे

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार हमदुल्ला मोहिब
World

पाकिस्तान अपने लोगों का पेट नहीं भर पा रहा, हम पर क्या शासन करेगा : अफगान एनएसए

3 अक्टूबर 2019

गुलालाई इस्माइल
World

गैर जमानती वारंट पर बोलीं गुलालाई इस्माइल, यह पाक अदालतों का आईएसआई को खुश करने का तरीका

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Jamal khashoggi (File Photo)
World

खशोगी की हत्या मामले में नया खुलासा, संगीत सुनते हुए संदिग्धों ने किए थे शव के टुकड़े

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

जलवायु परिवर्तन को लेकर जागी पाक सरकार, 18 एयरलाइंस को दिया 'प्लास्टिक' इस्तेमाल न करने का आदेश

3 अक्टूबर 2019

माहात्मा गांधी
World

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर दुबई की प्रतिष्ठित इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Rest of World

इस तरह हंसाने वाले जोकर ने रुलाना शुरू कर दिया

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan
World

कंगाली की कगार पर खड़े पाक को बड़ा झटका, भारत से हारा 300 करोड़ की कानूनी लड़ाई 

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

फिल्मकार नंदिता दास को पेंटिंग से है खास लगाव, साझा की पुरानी यादें

फिल्म मेकर नंदिता दास हाल ही में एक पेंटिंग एग्जीबीशन में पहुंची। जहां कला के प्रति उनका जुड़ाव देखने को मिला।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:13

फिल्म ‘वॉर’ पर पब्लिक रिव्यू, फिल्म को मिल रहा पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स

2 अक्टूबर 2019

माहात्मा गांधी 1:18

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर दुबई की प्रतिष्ठित इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 3:13

गांधी जयंती पर साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे मोदी, कहा- गांधी आज हैं और कल भी होंगे

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:22

नए लुक में नजर आए आमिर खान, दिखा डेशिंग अंदाज

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

imran khan, mahathir and Erdoğan in United Nation
World

इन दो दोस्तों की बदौलत गीदड़ भभकी दे रहे हैं इमरान, बस 15 दिन तक ही चलेगी ये मतलब की यारी!

2 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहम्मद बिन सलमान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर पर अब भारत को मिला सऊदी का साथ, डोभाल ने की प्रिंस सलमान से मुलाकात

2 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Rest of World

इस पाताल में रहते हैं 45 देशों के लोग

2 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत के उप उच्चायुक्त गौरव अहलूवालिया
World

पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय उप उच्चायुक्त गौरव अहलूवालिया को किया तलब

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
World

तेल आयात न करने पर ईरान के निराश होने की खबरों को जयशंकर ने किया खारिज

2 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तालिबान के साथ अफगान शांति वार्ता की बहाली के लिए पाक पहुंचे अमेरिका के विशेष दूत

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited