यूएनएचआरसी : श्रीलंका के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पारित, भारत ने मतदान में हिस्सा नहीं लिया

संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार परिषद में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन करने के उल्लेख वाले प्रस्ताव पर मतदान के दौरान भारत गैर हाजिर रहा। 22 देशों ने प्रस्ताव के समर्थन में वोट दिया, जबकि चीन व पाकिस्तान समेत 11 देशों ने विरोध में। भारत समेत 14 देश मतदान के दौरान गैर हाजिर रहे।

