यूएनएचआरसी : श्रीलंका के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पारित, भारत ने मतदान में हिस्सा नहीं लिया

मतदान से पहले भारत ने दिया बयान
India’s Statement at the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council before the vote on its consideration of the resolution “Promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka” pic.twitter.com/a1IB9MFbRD— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021
India abstains in a vote in the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution regarding reconciliation & accountability on human rights against Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/A7sFMVGL4C— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021
