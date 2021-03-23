शहर चुनें

India abstains in a vote in the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution against Sri Lanka

यूएनएचआरसी : श्रीलंका के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पारित, भारत ने मतदान में हिस्सा नहीं लिया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला,जिनेवा Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Tue, 23 Mar 2021 05:54 PM IST
UNHRC
UNHRC
संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार परिषद में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन करने के उल्लेख वाले प्रस्ताव पर मतदान के दौरान भारत गैर हाजिर रहा।  22 देशों ने प्रस्ताव के समर्थन में वोट दिया, जबकि चीन व पाकिस्तान समेत 11 देशों ने विरोध में। भारत समेत 14 देश मतदान के दौरान गैर हाजिर रहे। 
  मतदान से पहले भारत ने दिया बयान
मतदान से पहले भारत ने भारत ने बयान जारी किया। इसमें कहा गया है कि श्रीलंका में मानवाधिकार को लेकर भारत दो मुख्य बातों पर गौर करता है। एक यह कि तमिल समुदाय को भारत का समर्थन जारी रहेगा और उनके लिए समानता, गरिमा शांति और न्याय सुनिश्चित कराने के प्रयास होंगे। दूसरा यह कि श्रीलंका की एकता, स्थिरता और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता कायम रहे। श्रीलंका की तरक्की दोनों ही मुद्दों पर ध्यान देने से होगी। 
 

world international unhrc geneva sri lanka india resolution against sri lanka

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

