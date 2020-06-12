अफगानिस्तान: काबुल में जुमे की नमाज के दौरान धमाका, मस्जिद के इमाम समेत चार की मौत

4 have been killed, including the imam of Sher Shah Suri Mosque, in an IED explosion during Friday prayers at the mosque in the west of Kabul, Interior Ministry confirms: TOLOnews #Afghanistan— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.