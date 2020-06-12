शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   IED explosion in during Friday prayers at the mosque in the west of Kabul, many people killed including imam of Sher Shah Suri Mosque

अफगानिस्तान: काबुल में जुमे की नमाज के दौरान धमाका, मस्जिद के इमाम समेत चार की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 03:18 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में एक मस्जिद में धमाका हुआ है। काबुल के पश्चिम में शेर शाह सूरी मस्जिद में जुमे की नमाज के दौरान एक आईईडी विस्फोट में मस्जिद के इमाम सहित चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है। आंतरिक मंत्रालय ने धमाके की पुष्टि की है। 
विज्ञापन


 
मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
blast in kabul friday prayers mosque kabul

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान को सिखाया सबक
Jammu

भारत की जवाबी कार्रवाई से पाक ने टेके घुटने, लाउडस्पीकर के जरिए गिड़गिड़ा रही पाकिस्तानी सेना

12 जून 2020

Heena Thakur SDM for a day in Kangra, score 94 percent in 10th exams result HPBOSE Dharamshala
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: दसवीं में 94 फीसदी अंक लाने पर एसडीएम ने चपरासी की बेटी को एक दिन के लिए अपने पद पर बैठाया

12 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Lucknow

69000 शिक्षक भर्ती पर यूपी सरकार को कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, जारी रख सकती है भर्ती प्रक्रिया

12 जून 2020

भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान को हुआ भारी नुकसान
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें कुछ ऐसे धुआं-धुआं हो गया पाकिस्तान, तीन सैनिक ढेर 12 घायल, कई चौकियां तबाह

12 जून 2020

supreme court
India News

सैलरी भुगतान को लेकर नियोक्ता और कर्मचारी आपस में समझौता करें: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

12 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कृष्णानगर के नादिया में रथ यात्रा उत्सव से पहले भगवान जगन्नाथ की मिट्टी की मूर्तियों को सजाती कलाकार।
India News

तस्वीरें : कोरोना की तमाम चिंताओं के बीच पटरी पर लौट रही जिंदगी

12 जून 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

परेश रावल ने रामचंद्र गुहा पर कसा तंज और दिशा सालियान की मौत में नया खुलासा, पांच खबरें

12 जून 2020

अजय कुमार लल्लू
Blog

अडिग और अजय ‘लल्लू’

12 जून 2020

india alert on move of china Indian Army increases troop deployment all along LAC
India News

चीन की चाल से भारत सतर्क, एलएसी पर बढ़ाई सैनिकों की तैनाती

12 जून 2020

सरपंच अजय पंडिता की हत्या
India News

निडर बाप की बेटी हूं, डरना नहीं सीखा, घाटी जाकर पूरा करूंगी पापा का सपना : शीन

12 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited