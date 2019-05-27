शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   IED blast in Kabul city, 10 people were wounded

अफगानिस्तान के काबुल शहर में आईईडी धमाका, 10 लोग घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 10:59 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अफगानिस्तान में एक आईईडी धमाके की सूचना है। काबुल शहर के पीडी2 में सोमवार सुबह हज और धार्मिक मामलों के मंत्रालय के कर्मचारियों की एक बस को निशाना बनाकर ये धमाका किया गया। इस घमाके में कम से कम 10 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। अधिकारियों ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। 
घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जिनमें कई की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। अभी तक किसी भी आतंकी संगठन ने हमले की जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है। 
 



वहीं दूसरी तरफ काबुल सिटी के पीडी3 में एक ही परिवार के सात लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है। रिश्तेदारों ने बताया कि रविवार की रात एक अंजान बंदूकधारी व्यक्ति ने परिवार के सात लोगों की हत्या कर दी।  





 

