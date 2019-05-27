अफगानिस्तान के काबुल शहर में आईईडी धमाका, 10 लोग घायल

TOLOnews: At least 10 people were wounded in a magnetic IED blast that targeted a bus of the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs early Monday morning in Kabul city's PD2, MoI officials confirmed. #Afghanistan— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019
TOLOnews: Seven members of one family were killed by unknown gunmen in Kart-e-Sakhi area in Kabul city’s PD3 on Sunday night, their relatives said. #Afghanistan— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
आयरलैंड में 82 फीसदी लोग चाहते हैं कि उनके लिए तलाक लेना आसान होना चाहिए। अपनी इस मांग को लेकर लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए। लोगों द्वारा सरकार से मांग की गई कि इस प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाने के लिए जनमत संग्रह कराया जाए।
27 मई 2019