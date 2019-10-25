शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   IAF Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria is on First official visit to Oman to witness bilateral aerial exercise

वायुसेना प्रमुख भदौरिया पहली विदेश यात्रा पर ओमान पहुंचे, आसमान में नजर आए भारतीय युद्धक विमान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 12:05 PM IST
वायु सेना प्रमुख एयर मार्शल राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया ओमान के अधिकारियों से मिले।
वायु सेना प्रमुख एयर मार्शल राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया ओमान के अधिकारियों से मिले। - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
वायु सेना प्रमुख एयर मार्शल राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया पदभार संभालने के बाद पहली बार अपनी आधिकारिक विदेश यात्रा पर ओमान पहुंच गए हैं। यहां उन्होंने पूर्वी क्षेत्र के द्विपक्षीय हवाई युद्धाभ्यास का जायजा लिया। 
विज्ञापन
इस द्विपक्षीय हवाई युद्धाभ्यास के लिए भारत की ओर से ओमानी यूरोफाइटर हवाई जहाज टाइफून के सामने अपने एफ-16 और हॉक विमान के साथ अपने मिग-29 को मैदान में उतारा है। भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख के रूप में कार्यभार संभालने के बाद यह उनकी पहली विदेश यात्रा है।
 


समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने इस युद्धाभ्यास से जुड़ी तस्वीरें भी जारी की हैं। जिनमें वायु सेना प्रमुख भदौरिया ओमान के अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही युद्धक विमान भी आसमान में उड़ते दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं।
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या की जगह टीम में आया यह धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ करेगा डेब्यू

24 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवम दुबे
शिवम दुबे
शिवम दूबे-
shivam dube
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या की जगह टीम में आया यह धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ करेगा डेब्यू

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: साजिशकर्ता रशीद का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, खुद मरने को तैयार थे दोनों

24 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
महाराष्ट्र चुनाव 2019
India News

महाराष्ट्र: मुख्यमंत्री के सवाल पर बोले उद्धव, तय हुआ था 50-50 का फॉर्मूला

24 अक्टूबर 2019

जश्न मनाते भाजपा समर्थक
India News

विधानसभा उपचुनाव: 17 राज्यों की 51 सीटों में से भाजपा ने 15 जीतीं, चार गंवाई

24 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Chandigarh

चाचा से 'रार' कर दुष्यंत ने बनाई थी जेजेपी, अब हरियाणा में बनी किंगमेकर, जानें पूरी कहानी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
oman indian air force
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Ambani Diwali Party
Bollywood

अंबानी की दिवाली पार्टी में सितारों का जमावड़ा, बॉलीवुड और खेल जगत की कई हस्तियां हुईं शामिल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेटर शिवम दुबे और उनके पिता
Cricket News

बेटे को क्रिकेटर बनाने में खत्म हुआ पिता का कारोबार, परिवार के संघर्ष ने बना दिया सुपरस्टार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
खट्टर का साथ दे रहे सात निर्दलीय विधायक
Chandigarh

ये हैं वो सात निर्दलीय विधायक, जो तय करेंगे आज, खट्टर के सिर सजेगा या नहीं मुख्यमंत्री का 'ताज'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपेंद्र हुड्डा
Chandigarh

भाजपा का समर्थन करने वाले निर्दलीय विधायकों को जनता जूते से मारेगी: दीपेंद्र हुड्डा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोहर लाल खट्टर (फाइल)
India News

हरियाणा चुनावः खट्टर को दावा पेश करने का निर्देश, निर्दलीयों की बदौलत चलेगी भाजपा की सत्ता

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Dhanteras 2019 gold offers ICICI Bank HDFC Bank credit card
Banking Beema

Dhanteras 2019: बैंक दे रहे हैं धमाकेदार ऑफर, सोना खरीदने पर भारी छूट

25 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्दधव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'भावी सीएम आदित्य ठाकरे' के लगे पोस्टर, शिवसेना बोली- उन्माद नहीं वर्ना खत्म हो जाओगे

25 अक्टूबर 2019

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान ने गौरी के पैरेंट्स से बोला था हिंदू होने का झूठ, देखें 28 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम

25 अक्टूबर 2019

In maharashtra election 2019, distance maintained in the hearts gave NDA a slight majority
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: 50-50 फार्मूले पर शिवसेना के दावे ने बढ़ाई भाजपा की बेचैनी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Jat Muslim Dalit solidarity prevailed over BJP nationalism in Haryana
India News

राष्ट्रवाद पर भारी पड़ी जाट-मुस्लिम-दलित एकजुटता, ये गलतियां बनी भाजपा के पिछड़ने की वजह

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

हरीम शाह
World

पाकिस्तान की फजीहत का वीडियो वायरल, इमरान की कुर्सी पर बैठी टिकटॉक गर्ल

पाकिस्तान की मशहूर टिकटॉक सितारा गर्ल हरीम शाह एक बार फिर चर्चा में आ गई हैं। इस बार वह इस वजह से ज्यादा चर्चा में हैं क्योंकि उन्होंने अपना वीडियो पाकिस्तान विदेश मंत्रालय के कांफ्रेंस रूम में इमरान खान की कुर्सी पर शूट किया है।

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप।
World

जम्मू-कश्मीरः भारत-पाक में बढ़ते तनाव के बीच ट्रंप ने फिर दोहराया मध्यस्थता राग

25 अक्टूबर 2019

गुलालाई इस्माइल (फाइल फोटो)
World

गुलालाई इस्माइल के परिवार के लगातार शोषण से चिंतित है अमेरिका

25 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

कश्मीर में हालात सामान्य करने के लिए खाका तैयार करे भारत: अमेरिका

25 अक्टूबर 2019

जेयर बोलसोनारो (फाइल फोटो)
World

ब्राजील जाने के लिए भारतीयों को अब वीजा की जरूरत नहीं, राष्ट्रपति ने की घोषणा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन (फाइल फोटो)
World

ब्रेग्जिट के बीच ब्रिटेन में 12 दिसंबर को चुनाव करवाना चाहते हैं पीएम बोरिस जॉनसन

25 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

बांग्लादेशः छात्रा को जिंदा जलाने के दोषी मदरसा प्रमुख समेत 16 लोगों को मौत की सजा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रीलंका हमला (फाइल फोटो)
World

श्रीलंका: बम धमाकों की रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा, भारतीय उच्चायोग भी निशाना बनाना चाहते थे आतंकवादी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

मैक्सिको में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान
World

मैक्सिको के मडेरो कस्बे में छोटा विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, पांच लोगों की मौत 

24 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रीलंका हमला
World

श्रीलंकाः ईस्टर धमाकों को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, भारतीय उच्चायोग भी था निशाने पर

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

द जियो मामी 21st मुंबई फिल्म फेस्टिवल का समापन, दिलकश अंदाज में नजर आईं दीपिका

द जियो मामी 21st मुंबई फिल्म फेस्टिवल की क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में सितारों का मेला देखने को मिला। ऋचा चड्ढा, नुसरत भरूचा, रकुल प्रीत जैसे जाने माने सितारे देखने को मिले। चैयरमेन के तौर पर दीपिका पादुकोण ने फेस्टिवल में लोगों को संबोधित किया।

25 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव 1:19

कमलनाथ का बीजेपी पर वार, कहा- हरियाणा में सरकार बनाने के लिए भाजपा करेगी जुगाड़

25 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा चुनाव 1:47

हरियाणा में राष्ट्रवाद का मुद्दा BJP पर पड़ा भारी, स्थानीय मुद्दों की अनदेखी का भुगतना पड़ा खामियाजा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:01

'मेड इन चाइना' के 'हाउसफुल 4' और 'सांड की आंख' से क्लैश पर राजकुमार राव ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 15:56

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र के चुनावी नतीजों पर क्या बोले पीएम मोदी ?

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

नवाज शरीफ (फाइल फोटो)
World

नवाज की हालत गंभीर, बेटी मरियम को मिलने की इजाजत नहीं, बेटे ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

24 अक्टूबर 2019

ब्रेग्जिट
World

ब्रेग्जिट बिल पर प्रधानमंत्री जॉनसन का प्रस्ताव खारिज, बोले- इससे अस्थिरता बढ़ेगी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

पुल के नीचे से फंसा विमान
World

चीन: पुल के नीचे फंसा ट्रक पर रखा विमान, ड्राइवर के सुझाव से निकला बाहर, देखें वीडियो

24 अक्टूबर 2019

ऑकलैंड शहर की इमारत में लगी भीषण आग
World

न्यूजीलैंड: ऑकलैंड की इमारत में भीषण आग, कोई हताहत नहीं, दस किलोमीटर दूर तक देखा गया धुआं

24 अक्टूबर 2019

बोइंग 737 मैक्स विमान (फाइल फोटो)
World

बोइंग 737 मैक्स का डिजाइन और खराब निरीक्षण की वजह से विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त: जांचकर्ता

24 अक्टूबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान खान ने कहा- मौलानाओं की समस्या और विपक्ष का एजेंडा समझ से परे, नहीं दूंगा इस्तीफा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited