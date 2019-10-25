वायुसेना प्रमुख भदौरिया पहली विदेश यात्रा पर ओमान पहुंचे, आसमान में नजर आए भारतीय युद्धक विमान

IAF Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria is on an official visit to Oman to witness the bilateral aerial exercise Eastern Bridge, where India has fielded its MiG-29s alongside Omani Eurofighter Typhoons, F-16s and Hawk aircraft. This is his first visit abroad after taking over as IAF Chief. pic.twitter.com/dbjVo7vSBw— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
25 अक्टूबर 2019