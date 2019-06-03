एयर इंडिया के विमान में दिखा छेद, यात्रियों की सुरक्षा पर उठा बड़ा सवाल

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar to ANI: Boeing B777 aircraft, VT-ALH arrived in San Francisco on AI 183. During walk around inspection on arrival, a small cut / crack on bottom right corner of left side to entry door. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dYC23otPI7— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019
आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएस) में शामिल हुआ केरल का रहने वाला राशिद अब्दुल्ला अफगानिस्तान में अमेरिकी हमले में मारा गया है। माना जा रहा है कि करीब एक महीने पहले उसकी मौत हो गई है।
3 जून 2019