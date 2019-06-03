शहर चुनें

एयर इंडिया के विमान में दिखा छेद, यात्रियों की सुरक्षा पर उठा बड़ा सवाल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 09:26 PM IST
एयर इंडिया वायरल तस्वीर
एयर इंडिया वायरल तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
एयर इंडिया के बोइंग 777 विमान की एक तस्वीर से यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर बड़ा सवाल खड़ा हो गया है। विमान के गेट के पास एक छेद देखा गया, जिसने यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए। हालांकि यह विमान सैन फ्रैंसिस्को में सुरक्षित लैंड हो गया। विमान AI 183 को लेकर विमानन कंपनी ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।  
एयर इंडिया के प्रवक्ता धनंजय कुमार ने कहा कि 'B777 एयरक्राफ्ट, VT-ALH सैन फ्रांसिस्को पहुंचा। जहां जांच में गेट के नीचे छोटा क्रैक नजर आया। इस संबंध में एयर इंडिया स्थानीय एयरक्राफ्ट मेंटेनेंस रिपेयर एजेंसियों से मदद ले रही है।' 

छोटा दिखने वाला यह छेद किसी भी बड़े हादसे का कारण बन सकता था, भाग्यवश कोई दुर्घटना नहीं हुई लेकिन इस तरह की तस्वीर विमान में यात्री सुरक्षा नियमों पर बड़ा सवाल खड़ा करती हैं।  

 

