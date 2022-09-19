Tension in UK : भारत-पाक एशिया कप मैच के बाद से ब्रिटेन में हिंदू-मुस्लिम तनाव, लीसेस्टर में 27 गिरफ्तार

भारत में हिंदू-मुस्लिमों के बीच तनाव की खबरें आती रहती हैं, लेकिन अब ब्रिटेन से भी ऐसे तनाव की खबर आई है। 28 अगस्त को हुए भारत पाक एशिया कप मैच के बाद से इंग्लैंड के लीसेस्टर शहर में दोनों समुदायों के बीच तनाव है। हिंसा व तनाव की घटनाएं लगातार सामने आ रही हैं।

Muslims and Hindus clashing again in Leicester, England today.



Will we see this in the mainstream media tomorrow? I won't hold my breath 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hheUlXFNw0