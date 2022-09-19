Tension in UK : भारत-पाक एशिया कप मैच के बाद से ब्रिटेन में हिंदू-मुस्लिम तनाव, लीसेस्टर में 27 गिरफ्तार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लीसेस्टर पुलिस ने हिंसा के मामले में अब तक 27 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है और शांति की अपील की, लेकिन तनाव कायम है। ब्रिटेन के इस शहर में अशांति व गड़बड़ी की कई घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। शनिवार को पूर्वी इंग्लैंड स्थित लीसेस्टर में फिर उपद्रव हुआ।
भारत में हिंदू-मुस्लिमों के बीच तनाव की खबरें आती रहती हैं, लेकिन अब ब्रिटेन से भी ऐसे तनाव की खबर आई है। 28 अगस्त को हुए भारत पाक एशिया कप मैच के बाद से इंग्लैंड के लीसेस्टर शहर में दोनों समुदायों के बीच तनाव है। हिंसा व तनाव की घटनाएं लगातार सामने आ रही हैं।
Muslims and Hindus clashing again in Leicester, England today.— Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) September 17, 2022
Will we see this in the mainstream media tomorrow? I won't hold my breath 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hheUlXFNw0
A total of 27 arrests have now been made as part of our policing operation in the East Leicester area.— East Leicester Police (@LPEastLeics) September 16, 2022
High visibility policing patrols continue.
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Z7R6WnzVm0
Watch @DCCLeicsPolice's update 👇 pic.twitter.com/AMOJeaYsOl
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.