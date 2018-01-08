Download App
सीरिया: रूसी हवाई हमले से 21 नागरिकों के मारे जाने की खबर 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 04:59 PM IST
Russian air strikes killed at least 21 civilians on Syrian province of Idlib 
russian air strikes in syria - फोटो : AFP
सीरिया से एक बड़े हवाई हमले की खबर सामने आई है। एएफपी न्यूज एजेंसी से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक रूसी हवाई हमले में सीरिया के 21 नागरिक मारे गए और कई घायल हुए हैं। यह हवाई हमला सीरिया के ईदलिब प्रांत में हुआ है।  सीरियाई ऑब्ज़र्वेटरी फॉर ह्यूमन राइट्स ने भी हादसे 21 नागरिकों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि की है। हालांकि अभी मौत का यह आंकड़ा बढ़ भी सकता है। हादसे के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने घायलों को नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया है और घटनास्थल की पड़ताल की जा रही है।

गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले शनिवार (6 दिसंबर) को भी सीरिया में रूसी हवाई हमले से 17 नागरिक मारे गए थे। 

 
