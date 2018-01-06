Download App
Russian air strikes kill at least 17 people in Syria rebel enclave says reports 

सीरिया में रूसी हवाई हमला, 17 नागरिकों की मौत 

Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 08:26 PM IST
Russian air strikes kill at least 17 people in Syria rebel enclave says reports 
Representative image
सीरिया से एक बड़े हवाई हमले की खबर सामने आई है। एएफपी न्यूज एजेंसी से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक रूसी हवाई हमले में सीरिया के 17 नागरिक मारे गए और कई घायल हुए हैं। यह हवाई हमला सीरिया की बागियों वाली गली में हुआ है।  सीरियाई ऑब्ज़र्वेटरी फॉर ह्यूमन राइट्स ने भी हादसे 17 नागरिकों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि की है। हालांकि अभी मौत का यह आंकड़ा बढ़ भी सकता है। हादसे के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने घायलों को नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया है और घटनास्थल पर पड़ताल की जा रही है।

