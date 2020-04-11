शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Getty Museum quarantine challenge: people recreate works of art using household items

कोरोना से डर के साए में घरों में कैद लोगों के चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट बिखेरता यह चैलेंज

Anshul Talmaleअंशुल तलमले Updated Sun, 12 Apr 2020 01:34 AM IST
गेटी चैलेंज
गेटी चैलेंज - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
कला जीवन को लुभाती है। लॉस एंजेलिस में लॉकडाउन की वजह से गेटी म्यूजियम बंद है। इसलिए इस संग्रहालय के प्रबंधन ने इस माहौल में एकाकी जीवन जी रहे लोगों को अपने जीवन में रंग भरने का चैलेंज दिया है। रचनात्मक लोग अपने कमरे में पड़ी चीजों से ही किसी ऐतिहासिक तस्वीर या लम्हे को पुनर्जीवित कर रहे हैं। यह चैलेंज दुनियाभर के क्रिएटिव लोगों को पसंद आ रहा है। लोग आर्ट वर्क खुद तलाशते हैं और उसे अपने जीवन में उतराते हैं। तस्वीरें देखकर आपका दिल खुश हो जाएगा।
कैसे कर रहे लोग?
