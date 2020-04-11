कोरोना से डर के साए में घरों में कैद लोगों के चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट बिखेरता यह चैलेंज

Madonna and child.https://t.co/ZbnVeToUPE pic.twitter.com/7Vkl91CF6D— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
We stan.https://t.co/K3JVGpFPAJ pic.twitter.com/rIqXzr5hIK— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
The Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ, but now with more unicorns...https://t.co/EUDgg7362Y pic.twitter.com/uSqoPFGF2d— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 26, 2020
*Healing power of rotting fish* by @nayjoobie https://t.co/zimkRvbhXy— Getty (@GettyMuseum) April 4, 2020
Allegory of Painting, a 1661 painting modernized by @MarisolRiosC, with mask, brushes, and the perfect posepic.twitter.com/DGmCmz7Bu5— Getty (@GettyMuseum) April 4, 2020
Sooo van Good. Original van Gogh self-portrait from @DIADetroit https://t.co/pOtlK4BAoW— Getty (@GettyMuseum) April 4, 2020
One more "Birth of Venus" because wow 💯https://t.co/rXc24idtV6— Getty (@GettyMuseum) April 4, 2020
We've seen thousands of incredible re-creations in the last week. We thought we'd offer up some artworks that we haven't seen re-created much yet, to give you a little inspo if you want to take on the #betweenartandquarantine challenge.— Getty (@GettyMuseum) April 7, 2020
[Thread] https://t.co/WvFAA6xdEg
