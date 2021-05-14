बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask :CDC 

अमेरिका: कोविड-19 टीका लगा चुके लोग बिना मास्क निकल सकते हैं बाहर  

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वॉशिंगटन Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Fri, 14 May 2021 01:12 AM IST
विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना संक्रमण की मार झेल चुका अमेरिका अब इसे मात देता नजर आ रहा है। यूएस सेंटर फॉर डिजीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रीवेंशन (सीडीसी) ने कहा है कि अमेरिका में टीका लगा चुके लोग अब बिना मास्क पहने या 6 फीट की दूरी से अपनी गतिविधियां कर सकते हैं। 
विज्ञापन




बता दें कि अमेरिका में बड़े पैमाने पर टीकाकरण का काम हुआ है। यहां तकरीबन सभी वयस्कों को टीका लगाने का काम पूरा हो चुका है। हाल ही में बच्चों में टीकाकरण को मंजूरी दी गई है। 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world mask cdc corona in usa
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अवैध संबंधों में चाचाी की गोली मारकर हत्या
Farrukhabad

तुम मेरी नहीं हुई तो जिंदा भी नहीं रहोगी बोल आशिक ने चाची को मारी गोली, घाट पर जलाया शव

13 मई 2021

Toyota Fortuner
Auto News

गुजरात पुलिस ने आरटीओ से पूछा: क्या टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर में दुष्कर्म के लिए पर्याप्त जगह है, जानें पूरा मामला

13 मई 2021

परीक्षा की प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Education

कोरोना का कहर : सरकार ने 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षाओं को लेकर किया बड़ा फैसला, विस्तार से पढ़ें

13 मई 2021

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: अमेरिका में है शाहरुख खान का ये आलीशान बंगला, दो लाख रुपये से ऊपर है एक रात का किराया

13 मई 2021

Bajaj Auto Bike Plant
Auto News

बजाज ऑटो का बड़ा एलान: कई राहत उपायों के साथ कर्मचारियों को दो साल का वेतन देने की घोषणा

13 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

अलर्ट: नहीं है बुखार, तो ऐसे पहचाने आपको कोरोना है या नहीं, ये हैं वो संकेत

13 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना काल में आपके घर में जरूर होनी चाहिए ये 10 चीजें, वायरस से बचने में मिल सकती है मदद

13 मई 2021

रोहतक जेल में राम रहीम की वापसी।
Rohtak

हरियाणा: 21 घंटे बाद वापस जेल पहुंचा गुरमीत राम रहीम, अस्पताल में लगातार कर रहा था ये जिद 

13 मई 2021

ब्लैक फंगस: अमर उजाला की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट
Noida

अमर उजाला ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: आंख, जबड़ा और गले के लिए घातक हो रहा ब्लैक फंगस, यूपी के साथ ही अन्य राज्यों में फैला

13 मई 2021

Salman Khan Movie Radhe Review
Movie Reviews

Radhe Movie Review: सलमान ने पूरी की ईद की कमिटमेंट, प्रभुदेवा ने घोला मसाला फिल्म का हर फॉर्मूला

13 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited