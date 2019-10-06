शहर चुनें

अमेरिका के कन्सास सिटी में गोलीबारी, 4 की मौत 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 05:00 PM IST
अमेरिका में एक बार फिर गोलीबारी की घटना सामने आई है। कन्सास सिटी के एक बार में रविवार को हुई गोलीबारी में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि करीब पांच लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक कन्सास सिटी के मौजूद इस बार में संदिग्ध ने स्थानीय समयानुसार शाम को घुसते ही गोलियां चलानी शुरू कर दी। हमलावर को अभी तक पकड़ा नहीं जा सका है।
