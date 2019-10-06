अमेरिका के कन्सास सिटी में गोलीबारी, 4 की मौत 

US: 4 killed in shooting at bar in Kansas City— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 6, 2019
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/12aKpmw82K pic.twitter.com/s3wDb9UwS7
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जनरल परवेज मुशर्रफ दोबारा राजनीति में कदम रखने वाले हैं। मुशर्रफ ने अपनी पार्टी ऑल पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग (एपीएमएल) को फिर से खड़ा कर राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में लौटने की तौयारी कर ली है।
6 अक्टूबर 2019