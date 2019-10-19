शहर चुनें

Former PM Manmohan Singh will come to kartarpur corridor like a common man says Pak Minister

पाक विदेश मंत्री का दावा, करतारपुर आएंगे मनमोहन सिंह लेकिन आम शख्स की तरह

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 06:08 PM IST
मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने दावा किया है कि भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होंगे। हालांकि, वह मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर शामिल नहीं होंगे।
पाक के एक टीवी चैनल पर कुरैशी ने कहा, 'मैंने भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को निमंत्रण भेजा था। मैं उनका शुक्रगुजार हूं कि उन्होंने मुझे पत्र लिखकर कहा कि मैं आऊंगा लेकिन मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर नहीं बल्कि एक आम इंसान की तरह।' कुरैशी ने आगे कहा कि भले ही वह आम शख्स की तरह आएं, लेकिन हम उनका स्वागत करेंगे। 
 



 
manmohan singh shah mehmood qureshi kartarpur corridor pak minister
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

