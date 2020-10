आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में हम फ्रांस के साथ खड़े हैं: भारत

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, extended condolences on terrorist attacks in France & conveyed PM Modi's message that India stands with France in fight against terrorism: Indian Embassy in France pic.twitter.com/5uQ7fDLIcK

I just spoke with the Managing Director of Twitter France. The account of former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad must be immediately suspended. If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder: Cédric O, Secretary of State for Digital Sector of France (File pic) pic.twitter.com/OQbnceEppe