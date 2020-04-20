शहर चुनें

अफगानिस्तान के उरुजगान प्रांत में तालिबानी हमला, पांच पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 20 Apr 2020 01:34 PM IST
तालिबान आंतकी (फाइल फोटो)
तालिबान आंतकी (फाइल फोटो)
अफगानिस्तान के उरुजगान प्रांत की राजधानी त्रिनकोट में रविवार देर रात तालिबान के एक हमले में पांच पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत हो गई और तीन अन्य पुलिस के जवान घायल हो गए। प्रांतीय गवर्नर के  प्रवक्ता जलगाई एबादी ने यह जानकारी दी।
afghanistan taliban taliban attack in afghanistan

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

