भारत के साथ पारंपरिक संबंध दिल से दिल का जुड़ाव: शिंजो आबे

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 09:46 AM IST
स्वराज-आबे
स्वराज-आबे
विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने शुक्रवार को यहां जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे के साथ मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं ने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को मजबूत करने के तरीकों पर बातचीत की। जापानी पीएम ने कहा कि जापान का भारत के साथ पारंपरिक संबंधों की खासियत दिल से दिल का जुड़ाव है।
भारत की विदेश मंत्री ने आबे को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की शुभकामनाएं भी प्रेषित की। स्वराज तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर जापान पहुंची थीं। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने ट्वीट किया, ‘विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे के साथ शुक्रवार सुबह मुलाकात की। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री आबे को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की शुभकामनाएं दी।’ 

कुमार के ट्विटर संदेश के अनुसार मुलाकात के दौरान आबे ने स्वराज से कहा कि दोनों देशों के पारंपरिक संबंधों की खासियत दिल से दिल का जुड़ाव है और इनमें वृद्धि की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। स्वराज विदेश मंत्री के रूप में जापान का पहले दौरे पर भारत-जापान रणनीतिक वार्ता के नौंवें दौर में भाग लेने के लिए बुधवार को यहां पहुंची थीं। उन्होंने बृहस्पतिवार को यहां जापनी विदेश मंत्री तारो कानो के साथ मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं ने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों की समीक्षा की। 

स्वराज ने अपने दौरे को ‘बहुत उपयोगी’ बताते हुए कहा कि उनके इस दौरे ने इस साल अगले द्विपक्षीय वार्षिक शिखर सम्मेलन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की भागीदारी के लिए उनकी यात्रा का मजबूत आधार तैयार किया है। आबे से मुलाकात के कुछ घंटे बाद स्वराज जापान से वापस रवाना हो गईं।


