जब कोसोवो की संसद में फेंके गए आंसू गैस के गोले

BREAK: Opposition MPs in Kosovo throw Teargas canisters at their colleagues to prevent ratification of border deal with Montenegro. Behind the attack are MPs from the nationalist @LVetevendosje Party. #Kosovo pic.twitter.com/ydw40M4WmM— Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) March 21, 2018
MORE: Tear gas attack inside the Kosovar Parliament by opposition MPs. #Kosovo pic.twitter.com/Xwa8Ot5Mih— Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) March 21, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
लगातार चौथी बार व्लादिमीर पुतिन बने रूस के राष्ट्रपति। जीत के बाद समर्थकों का जताया आभार।
19 मार्च 2018