शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   Europe ›   Opposition lawmakers set off tear gas in Kosovo Parliament

जब कोसोवो की संसद में फेंके गए आंसू गैस के गोले

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 03:49 PM IST
kosovo
kosovo
संसद में हंगामा कोई नई बात नहीं है। भारत में तो पिछले कई सत्रों से संसद हंगामें की भेंट चढ़ती रही है। नतीजा ये रहा की हमारे नेता संसद के बाहर से लेकर अंदर तक अपनी कई मांगों के साथ प्रदर्शन भी करते रहे हैं। कभी तख्ती लेकर तो कभी बैनर के साथ। लेकिन दुनिया में कुछ संसद ऐसी हैं जहां सिर्फ हंगामा नहीं होता है बल्कि टीयर गैस के गोले तक दाग दिये जाते हैं। कोसोवो की संसद में बुधवार को कुछ ऐसी ही घटना घटी, जहां एकाएक हॉल के अंदर धुएं के गुबार उठने लगे। और कुछ ही देर में पूरा संसद भवन धुआं-धुआं हो गया। 
मामला कोसोवो की संसद का है। दरअसल यहां की संसद में मोंटेनेगरो के साथ सीमा समझौते के मुद्दे पर वोटिंग होनी थी, तभी विपक्षी सांसदों ने सीट के नीचे से आंसू गैस के गोले निकालकर दूसरी ओर फेंकना शुरू कर दिया। गोले छूटते ही पूरा हॉल धुएं से भर उठा। संसद में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और सांसद मुंह ढककर भागते नजर आए। सांसद सदन से भागने लगे तो कार्यवाही रोकनी ही पड़ी। 

कोसोवो में अमेरिकी राजदूत ग्रेग डेल्वी ने इस पूरे मामले पर असंतोष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा है कि राजनीति के टूल के रूप में हिंसा की कोसोवो में कोई जगह नहीं है। 

विपक्ष का आरोप है कि मोंटेनेगरो के साथ हुए सीमा समझौते में कोसोवो को 8200 हेक्टेयर जमीन का नुकसान हो रहा है, इसी वजह से विपक्ष सदन में इस मुद्दे पर वोटिंग नहीं होने दे रहा। हालांकि सरकार समझौते के फैसले के साथ है। कोसोवो और मोंटेनेगरो के बीच 2015 में यूरोपियन यूनियन की शर्तों के तहत समझौता हुआ था। 

कोसोवो की संसद में मारपीट, उठापटक कोई नई बात नहीं है। मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार  इससे पहले भी यहां की संसद में मिर्च पाउडर फेंका गया था। देश के आंतरिक मुद्दों के लेकर पहले भी विपक्षी दल संसद के भीतर उग्र विरोध जता चुके हैं।
 


 

 
kosovo kosovo parliament tear gas

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Ye Hai Mohabbatein
Television

लंदन में मौज कर रहे हैं 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' के एक्टर्स, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

पिता के साथ काम करने की बात पर टाइगर ने रखी ऐसी शर्त, टेंशन में आ सकते हैं जैकी

22 मार्च 2018

5 things not to carry in purse otherwise always crises of money
Spirituality

अपने पर्स में भूलकर भी नहीं रखें ये 5 सामान, यकीनन हर समय पैसे की तंगी बनी रहेगी

22 मार्च 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

'मनमर्जियां' में अभिषेक को देखकर बिग बी को आई अपने नाना जी की याद, शेयर की तस्वीर

22 मार्च 2018

Comedian Actor Varun Dhawan wants to legalise marijuana in India
Bollywood

अगर ऐसा हुआ तो देश में 'गांजा' लीगल कर देंगे ये एक्टर-कॉमेडियन, बस एक शर्त है

22 मार्च 2018

Dipika Kakar
Television

शादी के 1 महीने बाद 'ससुराल सिमर का' एक्ट्रेस हुईं इमोशनल, शोएब के लिए किया था धर्म परिवर्तन

22 मार्च 2018

world last white rino
Amazing Animals

दुनिया का आखिरी 'सफेद गैंडा' जिसकी डेटिंग ऐप 'टिंडर' पर भी थी प्रोफाइल, अनोखी थी वजह

22 मार्च 2018

Kaala Karikalan
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, अब नहीं टलेगी इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

22 मार्च 2018

राज कुमार राव
Bollywood

क्या सच में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ काम नहीं करना चाहता ये स्टार, जानें क्या है सच्चाई

22 मार्च 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान के 'कृष्ण' बनने को लेकर विवाद, एक ट्वीट से छिड़ गई 'महाभारत'

22 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Russian Election: Vladimir Putin wins fourth consecutive election
Europe

बड़े अंतर से जीते व्लादिमीर पुतिन, चौथी बार बनेंगे रूस के राष्ट्रपति

लगातार चौथी बार व्लादिमीर पुतिन बने रूस के राष्ट्रपति। जीत के बाद समर्थकों का जताया आभार।

19 मार्च 2018

in Russia Voting began, Putin fighting independents
Europe

रूस चुनाव: राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए वोटिंग जारी, निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे पुतिन

18 मार्च 2018

Germany Home Minister
Europe

जर्मनी के गृहमंत्री बोले- इस्लाम से देश का संबंध नहीं

17 मार्च 2018

Czech Republic rejects Russia claims
Europe

चेक गणराज्य ने रूस के दावों को खारिज किया

18 मार्च 2018

Moscow will remove 23 British Diplomats
Europe

रूस-ब्रिटेन में बढ़ी तकरार, अब मॉस्को निकालेगा 23 ब्रिटिश राजनयिक

17 मार्च 2018

प्रोफेसर स्टीफन हॉकिंग
Europe

प्रसिद्ध वैज्ञानिक प्रोफेसर स्टीफन हॉकिंग का 76 साल की उम्र में निधन

14 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Europe

रिपोर्ट का दावा: देश की हर आठ में से एक महिला हुई है यौन हिंसा का शिकार

24 फरवरी 2018

Netanyahu
Europe

ईरानी ड्रोन का टूटा हिस्सा हाथ में लेकर PM नेतन्याहू की खुली चेतावनी, कहा- न लें इम्तिहान

18 फरवरी 2018

तुर्की विमान
Europe

यूएई से तुर्की जा रहा विमान ईरान में हुआ क्रैश, 11 लोगों की मौत

12 मार्च 2018

व्लादिमीर पुतिन
Europe

जब पुतिन ने यात्री विमान गिराने का दिया था हुक्म

12 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: अजगर ने जकड़ा तमाशा दिखाने वाले का गला, वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग

यूपी के मऊ से एक चौंका देने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। यहां एक अजगर ने सपेरे के गले को जकड़ कर बेहोश कर दिया और तमाशा देख रहे लोग उसकी मदद के बजाय वीडियो बनाते रहे। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

22 मार्च 2018

sports 1:33

हसीन जहां और शमी के बीच विवाद बढ़ा, अब इस नई लड़की के साथ चैट आई सामने

22 मार्च 2018

shama sikander 1:01

इस अभिनेत्री की हॉटनेस देखकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश! बेहद बोल्ड है अंदाज

22 मार्च 2018

1 pm 2:41

राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर मोदी सरकार पर साधा निशाना समेत दोपहर की दस बड़ी खबरें

22 मार्च 2018

URVASHI 1:06

हेट स्टोरी की एक्ट्रेस का फोटोशूट देख छूट जाएगा पसीना

22 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.