Nusrat Ghani becomes the first Indian Orgin Muslim Minister to address British Parliament

ब्रिटिश संसद को संबोधित करने वाली पहली भारतीय मुस्लिम महिला मंत्री बनीं नुसरत गनी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 03:27 PM IST
Nusrat Ghani becomes the first Indian Orgin Muslim Minister to address British Parliament
नुसरत गनी
नुसरत गनी भारतीय मूल की पहली ऐसी महिला मुस्लिम सांसद बन गई हैं जो युनाइटेड किंगडम (यूके) की संसद को संबोधित किया। मिस गनी का जन्म बर्मिंघम में पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर से वास्ता रखने वाले माता-पिता के घर हुआ था। गनी ने जैसे ही जूनियर परिवहन मंत्री के तौर पर हाउस ऑफ कॉमन को संबोधित किया, उनके साथियों ने तालियों के साथ उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया।

हाउस ऑफ कॉमन्स में अपने पहले संबोधन के बाद गनी ने सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म ट्विटर पर लिखा- ब्रिटेन की सरकार में परिवहन मंत्री के तौर पर मैंने डेब्यू कर लिया है। इतिहास रचते हुए हाउस ऑफ कॉमन्स के डिस्पैच बॉक्स से बोलने वाली पहली मुस्लिम महिला मंत्री बन गई हूं। डिस्पैच बॉक्स एक नामित स्थान है जहां मंत्री खड़े होकर बोलते हैं।

45 साल की नुसरत को ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री थेरेसा मे ने पिछले हफ्ते हुए नए साल के फेरबदल के तहत परिवहन विभाग में संसदीय अवर सचिव नियुक्त किया है। वेल्डेन से सांसद गनी ने अपने बयान में कहा कि मेरे लिए रोमांचक और चुनौतीपूर्ण भूमिकाओं का अवसर है। मैंने परिवहन विषय के प्रचार का काम किया है। वेल्डेन के लिए मेरी मजबूत आवाज जारी रहेगी और अपने क्षेत्र के लिए हमेशा काम करती रहूंगी।
 

