स्कूल में वाटर गन की बात कर रहा था मुस्लिम बच्चा, पूछताछ के लिए पहुंची पुलिस

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:22 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
पाकिस्तानी मूल के सात साल के मुस्लिम बच्चे की वजह से उत्तरी इंग्लैंड के स्कूल में उस समय हड़कंप मच गया जब उसने पानी की नई बंदूक (वाटर गन) खरीदने के बारे में बात की। बच्चे के पिता मोहम्मद गुलफ्राज ने शिपले के वाईक्लीफ सीई प्राथमिक स्कूल पर आरोप लगया है कि उनके बेटे को व्हाइट ना होने और मुस्लिम परिवार की वजह से निशाना बनाया जा रहा है।

पिछले साल उनके घर यॉर्कशायर की पुलिस पहुंची थी। गुलफ्राज ने कहा कि जब मेरे बेटे ने पुलिस को देखा तो वह बेहद डर गया था कि कहीं वह उसे लेकर ना चले जाएं। पिछले साल जून 2017 में बच्चे के घर  पुलिस तब पहुंची थी जब उसने छुट्टियों के दौरान एक वाटर गन खरीदने के प्रति अपनी खुशी जाहिर की थी। इस मामले पर स्कूल का कहना है कि उसने सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर ऐसा किया।

लड़के ने स्कूल में कहा था कि वह वॉटर गन खरीदेगा और मेरे पापा के पास बंदूक हैं। इसपर मोहम्मद ने कहा कि उनके पास लाइसेंसी बंदूक है और उन्हें क्ले शूटिंग करने का शौक है। उन्होंने स्कूल से माफी मांगने की अपील की है। हालांकि स्कूल ने नस्लीय भेदभाव करने के आरोप से इंकार कर दिया है और कहा है कि उसने यह कदम सुरक्षा के लिहाज से उठाया था।
