Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   Europe ›   IN British Parliament is trying 160 attempts daily to access porn Says report

खुलासाः ब्रिटिश संसद में हर रोज 160 बार पॉर्न साइटें खोलने की होती है कोशिश

एजेंसी, लंदन Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 06:55 PM IST
IN British Parliament is trying 160 attempts daily to access porn Says report
ब्रिटिश संसद
ब्रिटेन की संसद भवन में लगे कंप्यूटरों से साल 2017 के अंत में हर रोज करीब 160 बार पॉर्न साइटें खोलने की कोशिशें की गई। ब्रिटेन की प्रेस एसोसिएशन (पीए) ने सोमवार को ऐसी रिपोर्ट दी है। 

RELATED

पीए फ्रीडम ऑफ इंफॉरमेशन (एफओआई) द्वारा प्राप्त आंकड़ों के अनुसार, पिछले साल जून में हुए आम चुनावों के बाद संसदीय नेटवर्क से जुड़े कंप्यूटरों से कुल 24 हजार 473 बार पॉर्न साइटें खोलने की कोशिशें की गईं। बता दें कि संसदीय इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल सांसद, उच्च सदन के सदस्य और स्टाफ करते हैं। 

अधिकारियों की मानें तो अधिकतर कोशिशें जानबूझकर नहीं की गई थीं। हाल के वर्षों में इसमें गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। वहीं संसदीय प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि संसद के कंप्यूटर नेटवर्क पर सभी अश्लील वेबसाइटें ब्लॉक हैं।  

उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रधानमंत्री थेरिजा मे पहले से ही वेस्टमिंस्टर में यौन कदाचार के आरोपों से जूझ रही हैं। उनको पिछले महीने अपने पुराने दोस्त और मंत्री डैमिएन ग्रीन को हटाना पड़ा था क्योंकि साल 2008 में वेस्टमिंस्टर दफ्तर के उनके कंप्यूटर से पोर्न सामग्री मिलने के आरोपों पर उन्होंने पुलिस को गुमराह किया था। 
theresa may uk parliament uk
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

training footage of bhumi pednekar her next movie Son Chiraiya
Bollywood

Exclusive: अक्षय कुमार की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी ने उठाई बंदूक और अब चुन-चुनकर मारेगी

8 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 these 5 reasons why shilpa shinde is not winner
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा शिंदे के Winner बनने के चांस क्यों हो रहे हैं कम, जानिए 5 कारण

8 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 press conference for contestants
Television

Bigg Boss 11: पत्रकारों ने पूछे ऐसे सवाल रो पड़ी शिल्पा शिंदे, हिना ने दिया करारा जवाब

8 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh parents gifted deepika padukone on her birthday
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा, इस एक्टर के घरवालों ने दीपिका पादुकोण को माना बहू, दिए महंगे गिफ्ट्स

8 जनवरी 2018

fearless nadia birthday google doodle remember
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को कहते थे 'हंटरवाली', Google ने Doodle बनाकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

8 जनवरी 2018

film aiyaary release date changed beacause of padmavati release
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' से घबराए दूसरे फिल्ममेकर्स, 'अय्यारी' की रिलीज डेट में होगा बदलाव

8 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 8th january to 14th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 8 से 14 जनवरी: 7 राशियों को होगा धन लाभ, 5 कोे होगा नुकसान

8 जनवरी 2018

bipasha basu celebrate her 39th birthday with karan singh grover
Bollywood

बिपाशा ने ऐसे मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन, लजीज पकवान देखकर मुंह में आ जाएगा पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 salman khan invite rani mukerji his upcoming film hichki
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मंच पर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं रानी, सलमान के जवाब पर हुई शर्म से पानी-पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

new actors debut in bollywood 2018
Bollywood

स्टार किड्स के नाम रहेगा साल 2018, जानिए कौन-कौन से चेहरे करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

7 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistani sex gang is target Britain fair girls
Europe

पाकिस्तानी सेक्स गैंग ब्रिटेन में श्वेत लड़कियों को बना रहे निशाना

बलात्कार या यौन उत्पीड़न करने से पहले लड़कियों को शराब या नशीली दवाएं देने वाले पाकिस्तानी मूल के लोगों का गैंग ऐसा अपनी एशिर्याई पहचान के कारण करता है क्योंकि वह ब्रिटिश समाज में घुल-मिल पाने में विफल रहा है। यह दावा एक रिपोर्ट में किया गया है।

11 दिसंबर 2017

NASA finds another solar system with eight planets, just like ours
Europe

नासा को मिली बड़ी सफलता, खोज निकाला 8 ग्रहों वाला नया सोलर सिस्टम

15 दिसंबर 2017

no proofs of fraud against vijay mallya during hearing in london's Westminster Magistrates Court
Europe

माल्या के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी के सबूत नहीं, CPS ने वकील के तर्कों की उड़ाईं धज्जियां

13 दिसंबर 2017

British PM Theresa May murder plan foiled two arrested
Europe

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री को बम से उड़ाने की साजिश नाकाम, दोनों आतंकी गिरफ्तार

6 दिसंबर 2017

fugitive mallya lawyer says in London court that in Indian jails are too dirty
Europe

माल्या की ओर से कहा गया,‘भारत की जेलों में गंदगी, क्षमता से अधिक कैदी’

15 दिसंबर 2017

Vijay Mallya extradition trial will begin from today in UK
Europe

प्रत्यर्पण की सुनवाई के लिए आज पेश होंगे माल्या, नहीं चुकाया है 9000 करोड़ का कर्ज

4 दिसंबर 2017

Vijay Mallya said, the charges are false, fabricated and baseless
Europe

लंदन कोर्ट के बाहर फिर बोला माल्या- मेरे खिलाफ आरोप लगत

4 दिसंबर 2017

Kamov helicopter to be built in four phases for India
Europe

भारत के लिए चार चरण में बनेंगे कामोव हेलीकाप्टर

2 दिसंबर 2017

Britain says Jalianwala Bagh massacre is very Shameful
Europe

ब्रिटेन सरकार ने लंदन मेयर के बयान से किया किनारा, जलियावाला बाग कांड को बताया शर्मनाक

8 दिसंबर 2017

girl prevented to give order in McDonald restaurant
Europe

हिजाब पहने लड़की को मेकडोनाल्ड रेस्तरां में ऑर्डर देने से रोका, गार्ड निलंबित

4 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बेटी से शादी का सपना देखने वाले शख्स का किया ये हाल

सचिन तेंदुलकर की बेटी सारा को अगवा करने की धमकी देने वाले आरोपी को पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्व मिदनापुर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आरोपी पर कई महीनों से सचिन की बेटी के साथ कथित तौर पर छेड़छाड़ और परेशान करने के आरोप हैं।

8 जनवरी 2018

Woman alleges man of repeatedly raping, blackmailing her for 1year in rampur 3:10

एक साल से महिला को बना रहा है हवस का शिकार, वीडियो बनाकर करता था ब्लैकमेल

7 जनवरी 2018

Indian Astrology Forecast 2018 for kumbh Rashi as per Moon Sign, Astrology 3:04

कुंभ राशि वालों के लिए साल 2018 की ये है भविष्यवाणी

8 जनवरी 2018

government approved construction of bunkers at loc and ib due to Pakistan ceasefire violation 3:01

अब पाकिस्तान की गोलीबारी होगी फेल, LoC पर रहने वाले हुए खुश

8 जनवरी 2018

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT ALLAUDIN KHILJI 3:50

पद्मावती की नई रिलीज डेट सामने आते ही खिलजी के इस शौक की नए सिरे से शुरू हुई पड़ताल

5 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

British PM Theresa May murder plan foiled two arrested
Europe

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री को बम से उड़ाने की साजिश नाकाम, दोनों आतंकी गिरफ्तार

6 दिसंबर 2017

Official handle of Indian Youth Congress deletes derogatory tweet against PM Narendra Modi
India News

विवादित ट्वीट से चौतरफा घिरी कांग्रेस, पीएम मोदी को चाय वाला बताकर उड़ाया मजाक

21 नवंबर 2017

PM Theresa May Said, Britain will be out of the EU at 11 pm on March 29, 2019
Europe

पीएम थेरेसा मे ने कहा- 29 मार्च 2019 को EU से बाहर होगा ब्रिटेन

11 नवंबर 2017

British PM has ordered an investigation against Mark Garnier in toys matter
Europe

सेक्रेटरी से सेक्स टॉय मंगवाने वाले मंत्री के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश

30 अक्टूबर 2017

British PM Theresa May under fresh pressure to step down as prime minister post
Europe

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री थेरेसा मे पर पीएम पद छोड़ने का दबाव

7 अक्टूबर 2017

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the London bombing attack, threat level raised in uk
Europe

लंदन ट्रेन विस्फोट मामले में एक गिरफ्तार, ISIS ने ली लंदन हमले की जिम्मेदारी

16 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.