ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने दी ब्रेग्जिट बिल को मंजूरी

एजेंसी, लंदन Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 09:32 PM IST
British MPs approve historic Brexit bill
European Parliament
ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने हफ्तों तक चली बहस के बाद ऐतिहासिक ब्रेग्जिट बिल को मंजूरी दे दी है, लेकिन बिल का ऊपरी चैंबर में पास होना बाकी है। द हाउस ऑफ कॉमन्स में बृहस्पतिवार को ईयू (निकासी) बिल को 29 वोट से बहुमत मिला। इस बिल के पास होने के बाद 1972 का वह कानून खत्म हो जाएगा, जिसके जरिए ब्रिटेन ईयू का सदस्य बना था। इसके अलावा नया बिल चार दशक में ईयू में बने कानूनों को ब्रिटेन की कानूनी किताबों में पहुंचा देगा। 

ब्रेग्जिट सेक्रेटरी डेविड डेविस ने मतदान से पहले कहा कि देश को ईयू से बाहर करने के लिए यह बिल बेहद जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा, मैं विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि भविष्य में हमारे पास कानून होगा, जिससे ब्रिटेन के उद्योग आसानी से ईयू से बाहर निकल सकेंगे। पर आशंका जताई जा रही है कि जब 30 जनवरी को बिल उच्च सदन हाउस ऑफ लार्ड्स में पेश होगा तो इसके कुछ प्रावधानों का विरोध हो सकता है। यह बिल उन कई बिलों में से एक है, जिन्हें प्रधानमंत्री थेरेसा मे की अल्पमत वाली सरकार को पास मार्च, 2019 में ईयू से ब्रिटेन को बाहर करने के लिए पास कराना है।
