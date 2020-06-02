शहर चुनें
Ebola in Congo : 2nd outbreak of Ebola is reported in Congo, WHO says, New Ebola outbreak declared After 2018

कांगो में कोरोना के बाद इबोला ने दी दस्तक, चार लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, मबंडाका। Updated Tue, 02 Jun 2020 03:36 AM IST
ebola
ebola
मबंडाका। पूरी दुनिया में पैर पसार चुकी वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बाद अब कांगो में इबोला वायरस ने दस्तक दे दी है। स्थानीय अधिकारियों के साथ—साथ विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने भी इसकी पुष्टि की है। जानकारी के अनुसार कांगो इबोला के छह नए मामले सामने आए हैं, इनमें से चार की मौत हो गई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, कांगो के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को कहा कि पश्चिमी शहर मबंडाका में इबोला वायरस के छह नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से चार मरीजों की मौत हो गई है। बता दें कि साल 2018 के बाद यह दूसरी बार है जब कांगो में इबोला वायरस के नए मामले सामने आए हैं। 
congo ebola virus corona virus कांगो इबोला वायरस कोरोना वायरस

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

