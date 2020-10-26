पाकिस्तान में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.8 मापी गई तीव्रता

भूकंप के झटके से एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान की धरती हिली। पाकिस्तान में रविवार सुबह 4:14 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने रिक्टर पैमाने पर इसकी तीव्रता 4.8 मापी है।
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 4:14 am today in Pakistan: National Center for Seismology— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.