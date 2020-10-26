शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 hits Pakistan depth measured 120 km

पाकिस्तान में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.8 मापी गई तीव्रता

एएनआई, इस्लामाबाद Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 06:15 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay

भूकंप के झटके से एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान की धरती हिली। पाकिस्तान में रविवार सुबह 4:14 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने रिक्टर पैमाने पर इसकी तीव्रता 4.8 मापी है। 

 

