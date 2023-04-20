Cuba: मिगुएल डियाज-कैनेल दूसरी बार क्यूबा के राष्ट्रपति चुने गए

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel clinched a second five-year term in a parliamentary vote for which he was the sole candidate in a country where political opposition is illegal, reports AFP News Agency— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
Followed