Home ›   World ›   Congress Leader and MP Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan over Kashmir in Inter Parliamentary Union

बेलग्रेड: कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई लताड़, कश्मीर मामले में हाथ न डालें

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 11:20 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor - फोटो : ANI
सर्बिया की राजधानी बेलग्रेड में हो रहे अंतर संसदीय संघ की सभा में कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने पाकिस्तान को लताड़ लगाई है। रविवार को पाकिस्तान ने कश्मीर में विकास का मामला उठाया था। इस पर थरूर ने कहा कि हमें सीमा पार से हस्तक्षेप की आवश्यकता नहीं है।
थरूर ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान सीमा पार से जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकी घुसपैठ कराता है और अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून का खिलाड़ी बनने का ढोंग करता है। अंतर संसदीय संघ की सभा को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने भारत का आतंरिक मामला उठाकर इस मंच का दुरुपयोग किया है। भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल पाकिस्तान के ऐसे बयान को खारिज करता है और इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन







विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
