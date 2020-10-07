कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हुए संयुक्त राष्ट्र की रिफ्यूजी एजेंसी के कमिश्नर फिलिपो ग्रांडी

I am engaging with UNHCR’s Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19.I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon.
A reminder of the importance of washing hands 🤝 keeping distances ➡️ and wearing masks 😷! pic.twitter.com/LtUMD7ti64— Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) October 7, 2020
