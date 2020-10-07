शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Commissioner of the UNHCR Filippo Grandi tested positive for COVID19

कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हुए संयुक्त राष्ट्र की रिफ्यूजी एजेंसी के कमिश्नर फिलिपो ग्रांडी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जिनेवा Updated Wed, 07 Oct 2020 05:55 PM IST
विज्ञापन
फिलिपो ग्रांडी
फिलिपो ग्रांडी - फोटो : twitter.com/FilippoGrandi

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
संयुक्त राष्ट्र की रिफ्यूजी एजेंसी यूएनएचआरसी (UNHRC) के कमिश्नर फिलिपो ग्रांडी कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उन्होंने बुधवार को एक ट्वीट करते अपने कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने की जानकारी दी। 
विज्ञापन

उन्होंने लिखा, मैं यूएनएचआरसी की एग्जीक्यूटिव समिति से घर से संपर्क कर रहा हूं क्योंकि कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद मुझे आइसोलेट होना पड़ा है। मुझे केवल हल्के लक्षण हैं और जल्द ठीक होने की उम्मीद है। 


 
Crack SSC CPO SI Delhi Police Exam: अब पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें SI की परीक्षा पास
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international coronavirus filippo grandi unhrc

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रिया चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ड्रग्स मामला: जमानत मिलने के बाद जेल से बाहर आईं रिया, भाई शौविक को राहत नहीं

7 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी, वीर साहू
Bollywood

कौन हैं सपना चौधरी के पति वीर साहू? इसी साल जनवरी में हुई थी गुपचुप तरीके से शादी

7 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन में बैठीं महिलाएं (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शाहीन बाग जैसे प्रदर्शन पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का सख्त रुख, कहा- अफसर कार्रवाई करें, अदालतों के पीछे न छिपें

7 अक्टूबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
India News

क्या हैं वो पांच शर्तें, जिन पर बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने दी रिया चक्रवर्ती को जमानत

7 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

मोटरसाइकिल या कार खरीदने का सबसे बेहतर मौका, इन 4 कारणों से होगी बंपर बचत

7 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
smartphone under 10000
Gadgets

10,000 रुपये में 64GB स्टोरेज वाले आठ बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

7 अक्टूबर 2020

-गाजियाबाद में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद भीषण अग्निकांड : सबकुछ बर्बाद हुआ तो क्या....चलो फिर से शुरुआत करते हैं

7 अक्टूबर 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, सही था एसओ के खिलाफ वायरल पत्र, चार्जशीट में सामने आया सच

7 अक्टूबर 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

कुछ तो है जो उज्जैन पुलिस छिपा रही, विकास दुबे के सरेंडर और एनकाउंटर को लेकर नया खुलासा

7 अक्टूबर 2020

गोल्ड सिल्वर की कीमत
Bazar

सोने की वायदा कीमत में तेज गिरावट, दो दिनों में 2500 रुपये सस्ती हुई चांदी

7 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited