अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   China ›   India in trouble after Xi Jinping special message for Sri Lanka 

...तो क्या श्रीलंका के जरिए भारत को घेरकर ही मानेग चीन? जिनपिंग ने दिया बड़ा संदेश

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 10:26 PM IST
India in trouble after Xi Jinping special message for Sri Lanka 
चीन की नजर भारत के पड़ोसी देश श्रीलंका पर है ये तो जगजाहिर है। चीन जिस तरह से श्रीलंका के साथ गहरे रिश्ते बना रहा है साथ ही जिस तरह से वहां पर भारी निवेश कर रहा है भारत उससे पहले ही चिंतित है। 

इस बीच राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने रविवार को कहा कि चीन श्रीलंका के साथ बेहतर रिश्तों के लिए विशेष ध्यान दे रहा है।

जिनपिंग ने श्रीलंका के 70वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर बधाई देते हुए कहा कि 'हम श्रीलंकाई राष्ट्रपति मैत्रीपाला सिरीसेना के साथ काम करने के लिए और दोनों देशों के बीच बेहतर साझेदारी के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। हमें लंबे समय तक चीन-श्रीलंका के बेहतर रिश्तों के परिणामों के लिए और विकास के लिए पारस्परिक साझेदारी की जरूरत है।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि 'चीन और श्रीलंका ने सिल्क रोड इकोनॉमिक बेल्ट और 21वीं सदी की मेरीटाइम सिल्क रोड प्रोजेक्ट में व्यावहारिक सहयोग के जरिए बेहतर परिणाम हासिल किए हैं और उम्मीद है कि आगे भी इस तरह के परिणाम मिलते रहेंगे।

RELATED

बता दें कि चीन ने एशिया, यूरोप और अफ्रीका को सड़क मार्ग, रेलमार्ग, गैस पाइप लाइन और बंदरगाह से जोड़ने के लिए 'वन बेल्ट, वन रोड (OBOR)' के तहत सिल्क रोड इकोनॉमिक बेल्ट और मैरीटाइम सिल्क रोड परियोजना शुरू की है। जिसका भारत शुरू से विरोध कर रहा है क्योंकि यह भारत की संप्रभुता और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता का उल्लंघन करता है।
xi jinping sri lanka obor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

nanda to anushka sharma 5 actresses play ghost role in film
Bollywood

नंदा से लेकर अनुष्का तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेसेस मरने के बाद भी फिल्म में निभाया लीड रोड

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

rajkummar rao and anil kapoor hanging out in a chemist shop padman challenge
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर बेचने लगे सैनिटरी पैड, माधुरी दीक्षित और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को दिया ये चैलेंज

4 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Earthquake measuring 6.1  hits China's Taiwan says USGS
China

चीन के ताइवान में भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.1 मापी गई तीव्रता

चीन के ताइवान में भूकंप की खबर है।  संयुक्त राज्य के भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण ने भूकंप के झटकों की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.1 बताई है। 

4 फरवरी 2018

China: eighty five people jailed for selling fake drugs for baldness
China

चीन: गंजेपन की नकली दवा बेचना पड़ा भारी, 85 लोगों को जेल की सजा

4 फरवरी 2018

China said friendship with India needed, example Doklam said good neighbour
China

दोकलम का उदाहरण देकर चीन ने कहा भारत अच्छा पड़ोसी, एक और एक ग्यारह का दिया नया जुमला

4 फरवरी 2018

Singapore will decorate train and buses on the theme of Chinese new year
China

सिंगापुर में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा चीनी नव वर्ष, सजाई जाएंगी ट्रेनें और बसें

4 फरवरी 2018

on nuclear power issue china says america is in cold war mentality
China

चीन की वॉर्निंग, कोल्ड वार की मानसिकता से बाहर निकले अमेरिका

4 फरवरी 2018

Highway robbery in China: a person sold the road for money overnight
China

चीन में हाइवे डकैती: पैसे के लिए रातों रात एक व्यक्ति ने सड़क बेची

3 फरवरी 2018

Chinese army plane crash, 12 crew members dead
China

चीनी सेना का प्लेन क्रैश, चालक दल के 12 सदस्य मारे गए

2 फरवरी 2018

china is ready to talk with india on CPEC issue and wants resolve differences on it
China

अड़ियल चीन CPEC पर पड़ा नरम, भारत से बातचीत करने को तैयार

29 जनवरी 2018

Chinese smartphone dominated Samsung in India
China

Samsung को पछाड़ भारत में चीनी स्मार्टफोन का दबदबा

30 जनवरी 2018

China says India will not spoil anything of ours
China

फिर बुरी तरह से चिढ़ा चीन, कहा- हमारा कुछ भी नहीं बिगाड़ पाएगा भारत

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

नोएडा फर्जी एनकाउंटर मामले में चार पुलिस वाले निलंबित

नोएडा फेक एनकाउंटर मामले में यूपी पुलिस ने फौरन कार्रवाई करते हुए उन पुलिवालों को निलंबित कर दिया जिन पर इस फेक एनकाउंटर के आरोप लगे हैं।

4 फरवरी 2018

The body of the martyr jawan reached the hometown 1:46

तीन दिन पहले हिमस्खलन में शहीद जवान का शव पहुंचा गृहनगर

4 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Students sell pakodas ahead of PM’s Bengaluru visit 3:08

VIDEO: यहां छात्रों ने स्कॉलर गाउन पहन बेचे पकौड़े

4 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Saif Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sushmita Sen slay the Lakme Fashion Week with royalty 3:02

VIDEO: लैकमे फैशन वीक में बॉलीवुड सितारों ने बांधा समा

4 फरवरी 2018

NUMBER OF ENCOUNTERS IN YOGI GOVERNMENT IN 10 MONTHS 2:04

देखिए योगी सरकार के 10 महीनों में एनकाउंटर के आंकड़े

4 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Cm trivendra congratulate pm modi for top in gallup international survey
Dehradun

चिदानंद मुनि ने स्वामी विवेकानंद से जोड़ा पीएम मोदी का 'कनेक्शन', सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने भी दी बधाई

13 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi Stands at top third position in Gallup international survey for world famous leaders
India News

दुनिया में बजा PM मोदी का डंका, लोकप्रिय नेताओं में ट्रंप-जिनपिंग को पीछे छोड़ा

12 जनवरी 2018

china angry after Vietnam welcome india in south china sea
China

SCS में वियतनाम ने किया भारत का स्वागत, चीन बोला- ये बर्दाश्त के बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

China new silk route project in crisis after pakistan disagreement
China

चीन के महत्वाकांक्षी सिल्क रूट पर संकट के बादल, कम मुनाफे पर पाक ने अटकाए रोड़े

11 जनवरी 2018

Taiwan warns unauthorized war against China for Military drill
India News

ताइवान की चीन को धमकी, कहा- संभल जाओ वरना होगा युद्ध 

27 दिसंबर 2017

Military vehicles of china is in Doklam, pressure increased on India
India News

चीन के सैन्य वाहन डोकलाम तक भरते हैं फर्राटा, भारत पर बढ़ रहा दबाव

16 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.