चीन: मॉल में चाकू लेकर घुसा हमलावर, एक महिला की मौत और 12 घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 04:57 PM IST
china: knife attack in beijing A woman killed and 12 other people injured
चीन की राजधानी बीजिंग में एक हमलावर ने चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर एक महिला को मौत के घाट उतार दिया और 12 लोगों  को घायल कर दिया। 

हमलावर ने एक व्यस्त शॉपिंग मॉल में हमले को अंजाम दिया। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने एक बयान जारी कर कर कहा 'जिडान डिस्ट्रिक्ट के जॉय सिटी मॉल में हमले के बाद एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। वहीं हमले में घायल तीन पुरुष और 10 महिलाओं को अस्पताल में ईलाज के लिए भेज दिया गया है।'

पुलिस ने कहा कि उन्होंने इस घटना की गंभीरता को देखते हुए तुरंत कार्रवाई की और हेनान के उत्तरी प्रांत से 35 वर्षीय झू नाम के शख्स को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

बता दें कि चीन में इस तरह के हमले कम होते हैं। हालांकि बीते कुछ वर्षों में वहां इस तरह के हमलों में बढ़ोतरी हुई है।
china doesn't want Maldives crisis become latest flashpoint with India
China

चीन बोला- नहीं चाहते भारत के साथ विवाद की एक और वजह बने मालदीव, बातचीत रखेंगे जारी

चीन ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि वह मालदीव संकट पर भारत से संपर्क में है और इस पर भारत और चीन के बीच विवाद का कारण नहीं बनना चाहिए।

9 फरवरी 2018

China concerns over the possibility of massive earthquake on Gwadar port of Balochistan
China

चीन को सता रहा है बलूचिस्तान के ग्वादर बंदरगाह के भूकंप में बह जाने का डर

10 फरवरी 2018

China has inducts a J-20 stealth fighter jet in its air force
China

चीन ने अपनी सेना में शामिल किया J-20 फाइटर विमान, रडार को भी धोखा देने में सक्षम 

9 फरवरी 2018

china brought nearly 68 million people out of poverty under xi jinping leadership
China

चीन: राष्ट्रपति जिनपिंग ने पांच वर्षों में 68 मिलियन लोगों को गरीबी से निकाला

10 फरवरी 2018

China deploys SU-35 jet in South China Sea to threaten America, United States
China

चीन ने फिर दिखाई अमेरिका को आंख, दक्षिण चीन सागर में तैनात किए एसयू-35 लड़ाकू विमान

9 फरवरी 2018

Changes in the attitude of China on Maldives, interested in negotiations
China

मालदीव पर चीन के रुख में बदलाव, राजनीतिक अशांति को हल करने के लिए वार्ता को इच्छुक

9 फरवरी 2018

India in trouble after Xi Jinping special message for Sri Lanka 
China

...तो क्या श्रीलंका के जरिए भारत को घेरकर ही मानेग चीन? जिनपिंग ने दिया बड़ा संदेश

4 फरवरी 2018

A seven year China child has earned ten lakh rupees by teaching yoga
China

उम्र सात साल, पेशा योग गुरु, कमाई दस लाख

5 फरवरी 2018

Earthquake measuring 6.1  hits China's Taiwan says USGS
China

चीन के ताइवान में भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.1 मापी गई तीव्रता

4 फरवरी 2018

81 year old Chinese woman completed her dream by doing a bachelor's diploma
China

81 साल की चीनी महिला ने स्नातक डिप्लोमा कर किया अपना सपना पूरा

5 फरवरी 2018

