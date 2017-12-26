Download App
चीन-पाक की बड़ी साजिश! भारत के विरोध के बावजूद CPEC में इस देश की होगी एंट्री

एजेंसी/ बीजिंग

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 05:02 PM IST
China and pakistan is looking for afganistan entry in CPEC project

पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग

चीन पाकिस्तान के साथ मिलकर अपनी 57 अरब डॉलर की चीन-पाकिस्तान आर्थिक गलियारा (सीपीईसी) में अफगानिस्तान को शामिल करना चाहते हैं। यह बात चीन के विदेश मंत्री वांग यी ने मंगलवार को कही।
 
अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के बीच बातचीत को बढ़ावा देने में चीन खुद को मददगार पक्ष के रूप में स्थापित करने का प्रयास कर रहा है।  चीनी विदेश मंत्री वांग यी ने अपने पाकिस्तानी समकक्ष ख्वाजा आसिफ और अफगानिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री सलाहुद्दीन रब्बानी के साथ की पहली बैठक के बाद उम्मीद जताई कि आर्थिक गलियारे से समूचे क्षेत्र को फायदा मिलेगा। 

उन्होंने कहा कि यह विकास के लिए प्रोत्साहन के रूप में काम करेगा। वांग ने कहा कि अफगानिस्तान को विकास और लोगों के जीवन में सुधार की शीघ्र जरूरत है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि अफगानिस्तान इंटर-कनेक्टिविटी पहल में शामिल हो सकता है। उन्होंने घोषणा की कि अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान ने अपने तनावपूर्ण संबंधों में सुधार करने पर सहमति जताई है।

1947 में आजादी मिलने के बाद से ही पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के बीच संबंध अच्छे नहीं रहे हैं। इन दोनों देशों के बीच हाल में संबंधों में उस समय कटुता बढ़ गई थी जब अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान पर आरोप लगाया था कि वह अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान विद्रोहियों को समर्थन दे रहा है। 

पाकिस्तान ने इस बात से इनकार किया और कहा कि वह शांतिपूर्ण और स्थिर अफगानिस्तान देखना चाहता है। तीनों देशों के बीच अगली वार्ता अगले साल अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में होगी।
आतंक से लड़ने के दृढ़ संकल्प को दोहराया
