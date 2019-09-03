शहर चुनें

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा ने संभाला विश्व निर्वाचन निकायों के संघ के अध्यक्ष का कार्यभार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 05:14 PM IST
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा - फोटो : ANI
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा ने मंगलवार को विश्व निर्वाचन निकायों के संघ (एडब्ल्यूईबी) के अध्यक्ष का कार्यभार संभाला। वह 2019-21 तक अध्यक्ष रहेंगे। इस आशय का फैसला यहां चल रही एडब्ल्यूईबी की चौथी महासभा में किया गया। इसमें 50 देशों के 120 प्रतिनिधि भाग ले रहे हैं।
2017 में बुखारेस्ट में आयोजित अंतिम आम सभा में भारत को सर्वसम्मति से एडब्ल्यूईबी का अध्यक्ष नामित किया गया था। अरोड़ा के अलावा चुनाव आयुक्तों अशोक लवासा और सुशील चंद्रा तथा एडब्ल्यूईबी के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष रूमानिया के इयोन मिन्कू रादुलेस्कू ने कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन किया।







मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ने सोमवार को एडब्ल्यूईबी के कार्यकारी बोर्ड की विशेष बैठक में कहा था कि भारत का निर्वाचन आयोग 2011-12 के दौरान एडब्ल्यूईबी की निर्माण प्रक्रिया से नजदीक से जुड़ा रहा था। इसके अलावा वह अक्टूबर 2013 में एडब्ल्यूईबी के संस्थापक सदस्यों में से एक था।
sunil arora ion mincu radulescu association of world election bodies permanent election authority romania सुनील अरोड़ा
