मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा ने संभाला विश्व निर्वाचन निकायों के संघ के अध्यक्ष का कार्यभार

The AWEB Flag was handed over to the Sunil Arora by the Representative of Outgoing Chair, Ion Mincu Radulescu, Advisor, Permanent Election Authority Romania. The Flag will remain with Election Commission of India for the two year term till 2021. https://t.co/2OGag7zfRu— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019
इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने मंगलवार को देश में मध्यावधि चुनाव का हवाला देकर नौ सितंबर की भारत की अपनी निर्धारित यात्रा रद्द कर दी। वह एक दिन की यात्रा के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात करने वाले थे।
3 सितंबर 2019