Home ›   World ›   Blast in Kabul targets Afghan vice president Saleh’s convoy says Officials

अफगानिस्तान के उप राष्ट्रपति सालेह के काफिले पर आतंकवादी हमला

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबूल Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 10:59 AM IST
अफगानिस्तान में ब्लास्ट
अफगानिस्तान में ब्लास्ट - फोटो : ANI

अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबूल में आतंकवादी हमला होने की खबर है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस विस्फोट में अफगानिस्तान के उप राष्ट्रपति अमरुल्लाह सालेह के काफिले को निशाना बनाया गया है। सालेह के मीडिया ऑफिस के प्रमुख रजवान मुराद का कहना है कि ये आतंकवादी हमला विफल रहा और सालेह सुरक्षित और ठीक हैं।

अपना नाम ना बताने की शर्त पर सालेह के एक सहयोगी ने बताया कि आत्मघाती हमलावर ने सालेह के काफिले को उस समय निशाना बनाया था, जब सालेह अपने घर से निकल चुके थे और काम पर जा रहे थे।

afghanistan afghanistan capital kabul afghanistan capital kabul bomb blast amrullah saleh blast

