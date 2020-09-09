अफगानिस्तान के उप राष्ट्रपति सालेह के काफिले पर आतंकवादी हमला

अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबूल में आतंकवादी हमला होने की खबर है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस विस्फोट में अफगानिस्तान के उप राष्ट्रपति अमरुल्लाह सालेह के काफिले को निशाना बनाया गया है। सालेह के मीडिया ऑफिस के प्रमुख रजवान मुराद का कहना है कि ये आतंकवादी हमला विफल रहा और सालेह सुरक्षित और ठीक हैं।
Ebad Saleh, son of Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, wrote on Twitter that he was alongside his father when a blast hit their convoy and that the Vice President is fine: TOLO News. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/RtnYI6Q48b— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.