अफगानिस्तान के उप राष्ट्रपति सालेह के काफिले पर आतंकवादी हमला

अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबूल में आतंकवादी हमला होने की खबर है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस विस्फोट में अफगानिस्तान के उप राष्ट्रपति अमरुल्लाह सालेह के काफिले को निशाना बनाया गया है। सालेह के मीडिया ऑफिस के प्रमुख रजवान मुराद का कहना है कि ये आतंकवादी हमला विफल रहा और सालेह सुरक्षित और ठीक हैं।

Ebad Saleh, son of Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, wrote on Twitter that he was alongside his father when a blast hit their convoy and that the Vice President is fine: TOLO News. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/RtnYI6Q48b