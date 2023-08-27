G20: बांग्लादेश की पीएम शेख हसीना जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में लेंगी भाग, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से भी करेंगी चर्चा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारत की अध्यक्षता में होने जा रहे जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना नौ और दस सितंबर को नई दिल्ली में भाग लेंगी। कोलकाता में बांग्लादेश के उप उच्चायुक्त अंदालिब एलियास के अनुसार, शेख हसीना प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक भी करेंगी।
#WATCH | Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner, Andalib Elias says, "PM (Sheikh Hasina) will attend the G20 Summit on 9-10 September in Delhi. We are also hoping that there will also be a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina..." pic.twitter.com/RTxK194tox— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023
