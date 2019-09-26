एंटीगुआ के प्रधानमंत्री ने चोकसी को बताया धोखेबाज, कहा- भारत जांच करने के लिए स्वतंत्र

#WATCH Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne: Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he doesn't add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals, Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate. pic.twitter.com/FbAaIml0Fv— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को (स्थानीय समयानुसार) संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा से इतर कैरेबियन समुदाय और साझा बाजार (CARICOM) के सदस्यों के साथ बैठक की।
26 सितंबर 2019