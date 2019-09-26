शहर चुनें

एंटीगुआ के प्रधानमंत्री ने चोकसी को बताया धोखेबाज, कहा- भारत जांच करने के लिए स्वतंत्र

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 05:14 AM IST
एंटीगुआ के प्रधानमंत्री गैस्टन ब्राउन
एंटीगुआ के प्रधानमंत्री गैस्टन ब्राउन - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
एंटीगुआ और बार्बूडा के प्रधानमंत्री ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) घोटाले के आरोपी मेहुल चोकसी को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। चोकसी को धोखेबाज बताते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि उसकी अपील खत्म होते ही उसे निर्वासित कर दिया जाएगा। बता दें कि मेहुल चोकसी ने एंटीगुआ के सिटिजनशिप बाय इनवेस्टमेंट प्रोग्राम का इस्तेमाल करते हुए एंटीगुआ की नागरिकता ले ली थी। 
एंटीगुआ और बार्बूडा के प्रधानमंत्री गैस्टन ब्राउन ने कहा, 'हमें बाद में जानकारी मिली कि मेहिल चोकसी एक धोखेबाज है, वह हमारे देश की बेहतरी के लिए कतई उपयोगी नहीं है। उसकी अपील समाप्त होने के तुरंत बाद उसे निर्वासित कर दिया जाएगा, अगर वह सहयोग करने का इच्छुक है तो भारतीय अधिकारी जांच करने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं।'


 
mehul choksi antigua and barbuda antigua pm gaston browne pnb scam
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

