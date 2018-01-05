Download App
Home ›   World ›   America ›   US suspended all security assistance to Pakistan until action against terror groups

अमेरिका का पाकिस्तान को एक और बड़ा झटका, 7 हजार करोड़ की सैन्य मदद रोकी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 08:33 AM IST
US suspended all security assistance to Pakistan until action against terror groups
फाइल फोटो
आतंकवाद को लेकर अमेरिका और पाकिस्तान के मध्य चल रही गहमागहमी के बीच यूएस ने पाक को एक और झटका दे दिया है। अमेरिका की ओर से पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाली 7 हजार करोड़ की सैन्य मदद रोक दी गई है। अमेरिका ने कहा कि जब तक पाकिस्तान अफगान तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क जैसे आतंकी संगठनों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं करता, तब तक सन्य मदद को पूरी तरह रोक दिया गया है। 

अमेरिका का आरोप है कि पाकिस्तान आज तक आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई को लेकर मूर्ख बनाता आया है। साथ ही वह तालिबान के खिलाफ एक्शन में फेल रहा है। अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग की प्रवक्ता हिथर नॉर्ट ने कहा, "आज हम पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाली सुरक्षा सहायता को निलंबित कर रहे हैं।" उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान को तभी फंडिंग मिलेगी जब वह आतंकवादी संगठनों के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन ले।

यह पहली बार है जब पाक को चेतावनी के साथ-साथ बड़ी सैन्य मदद से भी हाथ धोना पड़ा। इससे पहले अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के पाकिस्तान को धोखेबाज करार देने के अमेरिका से पाक को मिलने वाली 1,624 करोड़ रुपये की सैन्य सहायता पर रोक लगा दी थी।




बता दें कि भारत हमेशा से कहता रहा है कि पाक अमेरिकी मदद का इस्तेमाल उसके खिलाफ आतंकवाद की आग भड़काने के लिए करता है। अब अमेरिका ने भारत के इस रुख पर मुहर लगा दी है।
