US Said To Pakistan, Immediately Arrest Or Expel Taliban From Your Soil

काबुल हमले के बाद US की पाक को नसीहत, आतंकियों के खात्मे के लिए तालिबानी नेताओं को खदेड़ो

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:53 AM IST
US Said To Pakistan, Immediately Arrest Or Expel Taliban From Your Soil
Shahid-Trump
काबुल में आखिरी हफ्ते हुए आतंकी हमले में 22 सिविलियन्स के मारे जाने के बाद यूएस ने पाकिस्तान को नसीहत दी है। व्हाइट हाउस ने मंगलवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान को हमले में शामिल लोगों को फौरन गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए और अपने यहां जड़ें जमा चुके तालिबानी नेताओं को खदेड़ना चाहिए।

व्हाइट हाउस की प्रवक्ता सारा सेंडर्स ने कहा कि हमने पाकिस्तान को कहा है कि हमले में शामिल लोगों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करें और ऐसे आतंकी संगठनों को खदेड़ें जोकि पाकिस्तान से ऑपरेट करते हैं।

व्हाइट हाउस का ये बयान ट्रंप के पाकिस्तान पर लगातार बढ़ते दवाब के कारण आय़ा है। जिसमें ट्रंप ने कहा था कि पाकिस्तान आतंकियों को सुरक्षित पनाहगाह उपलब्ध करवाता है। इससे पहले उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि पिछले 15 सालों की मदद के बदले पाकिस्तान ने केवल झूठ और धोखा दिया है। 

आपको बता दें कि यूएस ने इसी महीने पाकिस्तान की 2 मिलियन डॉलर की सैन्य सहायता रोकी है। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रवक्ता ने यह भी कहा कि अफगानिस्तान की सेनाएं हमारा लगातार समर्थन करती रहेंगी और आतंकवाद को मिटाने में हमारी मदद करती रहेंगी। 

आपको बता दें कि काबुल में हुए हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान के विदेशी मामलों के प्रवक्ता मोहम्मद फैजल ने पाक पर लगे आरोपों को खारिज कर दिया। आरोप था कि हमला पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों ने किया है। 



us pakistan taliban

