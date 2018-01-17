Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   America ›   US military in preparation for war against North Korea

नॉर्थ कोरिया के खिलाफ जंग की तैयारी में अमेरिका, ऑपरेशन दस्ता भेजने पर विचार

एजेंसी, वॉशिंगटन Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 02:29 AM IST
US military in preparation for war against North Korea
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, किम जोंग उन
उत्तर कोरिया की आए दिन धमकियों के मद्देनजर अमेरिकी सेना उसके खिलाफ आक्रामक युद्ध की तैयारी में जुट गया है। अमेरिकी सेना ने पिछले महीने ही उत्तरी कैरोलिना में अपाचे अटैक हेलीकॉप्टर और चिनकू कार्गो हेलीकॉप्टर के साथ युद्धाभ्यास किया। हालांकि सेना यह भी मानती है कि युद्ध की नौबत नहीं आएगी लेकिन दोनों देशों के नेताओं की तीखी जुबानी जंग के बाद स्थिति तनावपूर्ण हो गई है। 

अमेरिका हर मोर्चे पर सतर्क हो जाना चाहता है और किसी भी वक्त किसी भी विषम स्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार रहना चाहता है। लिहाजा फोर्ट ब्रैग में सेना का युद्धाभ्यास भी सभी परिस्थितियों से निपटने के मकसद से किया गया जिसमें दुश्मनों की तोपों के हमलों के बीच सैनिकों की गतिविधियों को बखूबी अंजाम दिया गया। इसके अलावा सेना ने दो और अभ्यास किए। नेवादा में अमेरिकी वायुसेना की 82वीं एयरबॉन डिवीजन के 100 से अधिक सैनिकों ने कार्गो विमानों से पैराशूट के जरिये छलांग लगाने का अभ्यास किया। जवानों ने अंधेरी रात में यह अभ्यास किया। 


RELATED

अमेरिकी सेना के एक हजार से ज्यादा रिजर्व जवान अगले महीने अभ्यास करने वाले हैं। इसमें वे आपात स्थिति में सैनिकों को एक जगह इकट्ठा करने और बहुत कम समय में विदेशी जमीन पर धावा बोलने का अभ्यास करेंगे। दक्षिण कोरिया में आयोजित शीतकालीन ओलंपिक में अमेरिकी सेना स्पेशल ऑपरेशन दस्ता भेजने पर भी विचार कर रहा है। 
north korea us military donald trump kim jong un

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

16 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

16 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistan help us in the fight against terrorism says Donald Trump Administration
America

ट्रंप का गुस्सा पड़ा ठंडा, पाक को झूठा और धोखेबाज कहने के बाद मांगी ये मदद

अमेरिका ने यह बयान ऐसे समय में दिया है जब ऐसी रिपोर्ट सामने आ रही हैं कि इस्लामाबाद ने अमेरिका के साथ सैन्य एवं खुफिया सहयोग रोक दिया है। 

10 जनवरी 2018

Raghunandan Yandamuri first Indian origin men to execution in America
America

US में पहली बार भारतीय मूल के शख्स को होगी फांसी, बच्ची-दादी का किया था मर्डर 

12 जनवरी 2018

in america Muslim community will be second largest religious group by 2040 
America

अमेरिकी रिसर्च में दावा: 22 साल में दूसरी बड़ी आबादी बन जाएगा मुस्लिम समुदाय

13 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, Working with India is a good thing
America

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने की PM मोदी की तारीफ, बोले- भारत के साथ काम करना अच्छी बात

11 जनवरी 2018

Five lakh Indians will benefit from a bill introduced in US Parliament
America

अमेरिकी संसद में ग्रीन कार्ड बढ़ाने वाला बिल पेश, 5 लाख भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

11 जनवरी 2018

Texas father Wesley Matthew charged for killing his 3 year old adopted Indian daughter
America

बेटी की हत्या करने वाले पिता को मिलेगी मौत की सजा, भारत से लिया था गोद

13 जनवरी 2018

America Said, On Cooperation Suspension Not Received Any Formal Communication From Pakistan
America

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को किया बेनकाब, बोला- रक्षा समझौता रद्द करने की कोई जानकारी नहीं

13 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, America is open to talks with Kim Jong Un
America

उत्तर कोरिया पर फिर नरम पड़े ट्रंप, बोले- किम जोंग से बातचीत के लिए तैयार

11 जनवरी 2018

I will always give my vote to donald trump
America

'मैं मुसलमान हूं और ट्रंप को वोट देता रहूंगा'

15 जनवरी 2018

Indian origin beauty queen Neetu Chandra harassed for opposing a course at Cornell University
America

US: कोर्स का विरोध करने पर भारतीय सुंदरी को किया प्रताड़ित

13 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

सपना चौधरी ने बॉलीवुड एक्टर सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार के साथ जमकर डांस किया। दोनों एक्टर्स ने सपना चौधरी के साथ मुझसे शादी करोगी डांस पर ठुमके लगाए।

16 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS 11 WINNER SHILPA SHINDE BOOKIE SUNNY LEONE MADHURI DIXIT BUCKET LIST BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

#BIGGBOSS11Winner 'भाभीजी' ने सटोरियों का किया करोड़ों का नुकसान

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

North Korea consider trump's tweet as mental state of a loser
Rest of World

बड़े बटन वाला बयान ट्रंप की हारी हुई मानसिकता को ‌दिखाता हैः नॉर्थ कोरिया

16 जनवरी 2018

Kim jong un ready to talk with South Korea
Rest of World

आखिर क्या चल रहा है किम जोंग-उन के दिमाग में?

11 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, America is open to talks with Kim Jong Un
America

उत्तर कोरिया पर फिर नरम पड़े ट्रंप, बोले- किम जोंग से बातचीत के लिए तैयार

11 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, I Am Ready To Talk With North Korean Leader Kim Jong
America

उत्तर कोरिया मसले पर नरम पड़े ट्रंप, बोले- किम जोंग से बिना शर्त बातचीत के लिए तैयार

7 जनवरी 2018

north korea dictator kim jong un ready to talk with south korea
Rest of World

नरम पड़े नॉर्थ कोरिया के तानाशाह किम जोंग, साउथ कोरिया से बातचीत को हुए तैयार

5 जनवरी 2018

Kim Jong threatens America, he has nuclear button on his desk
Rest of World

अमेरिका को किम जोंग की धमकी- मेरे हाथ में हमेशा रहता है परमाणु बम का बटन

2 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.