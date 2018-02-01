अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018 Budget 2018
Home ›   World ›   America ›   united states ambassador nikki haley met with indian ambassodor navtej sarna

निक्की हेली ने भारतीय राजदूत से की मुलाकात, कहा- दोनों देशों की दोस्ती में बढ़ रहा यकीन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 08:39 AM IST
united states ambassador nikki haley met with indian ambassodor navtej sarna
निक्की-नवतेज - फोटो : ANI
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में अमेरिकी राजदूत निक्की हेली ने वाशिंगटन डीसी में भारतीय दूतावास के आवास पर भारत के राजदूत नवतेज सरना से मुलाकात की। अपने बयान में निक्की ने कहा कि भारत में जो कुछ हो रहा है उससे राष्ट्रपति बहुत खुश हैं।

निक्की ने कहा कि हम दोनों के गणतंत्र में बहुत कुछ समान है, इसी वजह से हमारा दोस्त बनना समझ में आता है। मुझे लगता है कि आपको हमारे बीच बढ़ते रिलेशनशिप में यकीन दिख रहा है। भारत में जो कुछ हो रहा है और बढ़ते रिलेशलनशिप से राष्ट्रपति बहुत खुश हैं। वह भारत के साथ बहुत कुछ करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

RELATED

ट्रंप ने राष्ट्रपति बनने के बाद भारतीय मूल की निक्की हेली को संयुक्त राष्ट्र में राजदूत नियुक्त कर भारत के साथ अपने अच्छे रिश्तों का साफ संदेश दिया था। यही नहीं ट्रंप ने भारतीय मूल के अजीत पई की फेडरल कम्युनिकेशन कमिशन के चेयरमैन पद पर नियुक्ति की थी। हालांकि पिछले दिनों ऐसी खबरें आई थीं जिसमें कहा जा रहा था कि निक्की और ट्रंप के बीच अफेयर चल रहा है। इस तरह की खबरों को उन्होंने सिरे से खारिज कर दिया था।
nikki haley donald trump

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

women desire these qualities in man
Relationship

हर औरत चाहती है अपने होने वाले पति में ये खूबियां

1 फरवरी 2018

unhealthy lifestyle is reason behind premature ageing
Beauty tips

अगर चेहरे पर दिखने लगे ये लक्षण, तो समझ लें जवानी मे आ गया है बुढ़ापा

1 फरवरी 2018

7 health benefits of garlic
Healthy Food

लहसुन करता है रामबाण का काम, ये 7 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप

1 फरवरी 2018

renuka shahane want to see varun dhawan and alia bhatt in hum aapke hain koun remake
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' ने वरुण और आलिया को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब मचेगा बवाल

31 जनवरी 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez's pool dance will seen in salman khan race-3
Bollywood

जैकलिन ने सलमान खान को ऐसे दिया खास तोहफा, 'सु्ल्तान' भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

US families book entire theatre and dance to Ghoomar dressed as Padmavati
Bollywood

VIDEO: US में भी दिखी पद्मावत की धूम, परिवार ने पूरा थिएटर बुककर जमकर किया घूमर सॉन्ग में डांस

1 फरवरी 2018

Urvashi Rautela film Hate Story 4 song aashiq banaya aapne released
Bollywood

ट्रेलर से भी ज्यादा बोल्ड है 'हेट स्टोरी 4' का पहला गाना, उर्वशी रौतेला ने फिर लगाई आग

1 फरवरी 2018

Gizele Thakral bold photoshoot going viral on social media
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा रही Bigg Boss की ये कंटेस्टेंट, फैंस बुलाते हैं किम कार्दिशियन

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Indian-American Doctor delivered at an altitude of 35 thousand feet
America

भारतीय मूल के डॉक्टर ने 35 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर उड़ रहे विमान में कराई डिलीवरी

छुट्टी पर चल रहे भारतीय मूल के एक अमेरिकी डॉक्टर ने जमीन से 35 हजार फीट पर उड़ रहे विमान में एक महिला की डिलीवरी कराने में सफलता हासिल की है।

31 जनवरी 2018

North Korea can attack on America with nuclear missile says american intelligence agency 
America

अमेरिका पर परमाणु हमला कर सकता है नॉर्थ कोरिया, CIA ने जताई चिंता

30 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, There has never been a better time to start living the American dream
America

स्टेट ऑफ द यूनियन के पहले संबोधन में बोले ट्रंप- मेरिट बेस्ड इमिग्रेशन सिस्टम करेंगे लागू

31 जनवरी 2018

20-25 parcent people in India suffer from hypertension
America

भारत में 20-25 फीसदी लोग हाइपर टेंशन से पीड़ित, छह फीसदी डायबिटीज हैं के शिकार

31 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat Housefull in American Theatre
America

अमेरिकी थियेटरों में ‘पद्मावत’ हाउसफुल, एक दिन में दिखाए जा रहे 24 शो 

30 जनवरी 2018

Nikki Haley has slammed rumors that she was having an affair with President Donald Trump
America

ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर की चर्चाओं पर बौखलाईं निक्की, बोलीं- 'हाउ डिस्गस्टिंग'

27 जनवरी 2018

Glimpses of Indian culture at Republic Day celebrations in America
America

अमेरिका में मनाया गया 69वां गणतंत्र दिवस, कार्यक्रमों में दिखी भारतीय संस्कृति की झलक

30 जनवरी 2018

Torture center Guantanamo Bay will open by Donald Trump
America

टॉर्चर सेंटर ग्वांतानामो बे को फिर से खोलेंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

31 जनवरी 2018

India is second cheapest country to live in after south africa says survey
America

भारत रहने के लिहाज से दूसरा सबसे सस्ता देश, जानिए किस नंबर पर है पाकिस्तान

28 जनवरी 2018

FBI deputy director left the position,Trump had criticized
America

FBI के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने छोड़ा पद, ट्रंप की आलोचना के हुए शिकार

30 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

दीपिका के बढ़े रेट, चाहिए हीरो से ज्यादा पैसे

‘पद्मावत’ की सक्सेस से बढ़ गए दीपिका पादुकोण के भाव, नहीं बन रही ‘जब वी मेट’ की सीक्वेल और ब्लैक ट्रांसपेरेंट श्रग में निया शर्मा का हॉट फोटो शूट समेत बॉलीवुड की टॉप 10 खबरें, अमर उजाला टीवी स्पेशल बॉलीवुड टॉप 10 में।

1 फरवरी 2018

HOLY DIP GRAND GANGA AARTI AND WORSHIP AT GANGA GHATS IN VARANASI AFTER LUNAR ECLIPSE 3:20

चंद्र ग्रहण समाप्त होते ही गंगा नदी पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, किया स्नान-पूजा-दान

1 फरवरी 2018

LUCKNOW POLICE ARRESTED NARESH BHATTI KULDEEP JAT AFTER ENCOUNTER IN PARA HANS KHEDA 3:38

कुख्यात नरेश भाटी, कुलदीप जाट का नाम सुना था, दोनों गिरफ्तार

1 फरवरी 2018

Lunar Eclipse 2018: Why tulsi is put in food during grahan special story 1:22

चंदग्रहण 2018: खाने में क्यों रखी जाती है तुलसी, जानें वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक कारण

31 जनवरी 2018

WOMEN MADE TO DANCE TILL FALLING ON GROUND AFTER DECLARED AS WITCH 3:00

VIDEO: इस वीडियो में आप ‘भूत’ ढूंढकर दिखाएं

31 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Nikki Haley has slammed rumors that she was having an affair with President Donald Trump
America

ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर की चर्चाओं पर बौखलाईं निक्की, बोलीं- 'हाउ डिस्गस्टिंग'

27 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump is ready to stop all funding to Pakistan says Nikki Haley
America

पाकिस्तान को और बेचैन करेंगे ट्रंप, आतंकवाद पर नहीं चलेगा 'डबल गेम': निक्की हेली

3 जनवरी 2018

Mumbai terror attacks damaged Islamabad's image, says Pakistan's former foreign secretary
America

मुंबई हमलों की बरसी से पहले पाक के पूर्व विदेश सचिव ने खोली अपने ही देश की पोल

7 नवंबर 2017

America said, Nikki Haley to raise India's bid for permanent seat in UNSC
America

UNSC में स्थाई सदस्यता के लिए भारत को मिला अमेरिका का साथ

4 अगस्त 2017

UN Expands North Korea Sanctions
Rest of World

बार-बार मिसाइल परीक्षण उत्तर कोरिया को पड़ा भारी, UN ने लगाए नए प्रतिबंध

9 जून 2017

On Syrian Chemical Attack, Nikki Heley Says U.S. May ‘Take Our Own Action’
America

'सीरिया मामले में UN ने नहीं पूरी की जिम्मेदारी तो US करेगा कार्रवाई'

6 अप्रैल 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.