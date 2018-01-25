अपना शहर चुनें

ट्रंप से हो सकती है पूछताछ, पिछले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में रूसी हस्तक्षेप का है मामला

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 03:44 AM IST
अमेरिका में पिछले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में रूस के कथित रूप से हस्तक्षेप की जांच कर रहे विशेष काउंसल एवं एफबीआई के पूर्व निदेशक रॉबर्ट मूलर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से उसके राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार और एफबीआई प्रमुख को हटाने के उनके फैसले के बारे में पूछताछ करना चाहते हैं। इसके कुछ दिन पहले उन्होंने 2016 चुनाव में ट्रंप के चुनाव प्रचार में रूसी हस्तक्षेप मामले में अटॉर्नी जनरल से पूछताछ की थी। 

पूर्व एफबीआई डायरेक्टर मूलर इससे पहले ट्रंप के कई नजदीकी सहायकों और परिवार के सदस्यों से पूछताछ कर चुके हैं। अब वह उनके कार्यालय में उनके द्वारा लिए गए फैसलों पर भी पूछताछ करना चाहते हैं। वह ट्रंप से एफबीआई निदेशक जेम्स कोमे और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार मीचेल फिन को पद से हटाये जाने के संबंध में पूछताछ करना चाहते हैं।

फिन ने पिछले फरवरी को अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया था। फिन पर उप-राष्ट्रपति माइक पेंस और अन्य ट्रंप प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को अपनी सूचना से बरगलाने का आरोप है। यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि ट्रंप के अटॉर्नी ने राष्ट्रपति से पूछताछ संबंधी शर्तों पर मूलर की टीम के साथ काम कर रहे हैं। इसे संभवत: अगले हफ्ते मूलर के समक्ष पेश किया जाएगा। 
