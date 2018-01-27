अपना शहर चुनें

ट्रंप ने किया 15 नए दोस्तों का ऐलान, तीन भारतीय भी शामिल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 03:33 PM IST
Trump makes 15 new friends in Davos, three of Indian origin
शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ऐलान किया कि उन्होंने  15 नए दोस्त बनाए है। दावोस में विश्व आर्थिक मंच की बैठक से इतर ट्रंप ने यूरोप के एक व्यापार प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ डिनर में हिस्सा लिया जिसमें उन्होंने नए दोस्त बनाए। 

इस डिनर में भारतीय मूल के तीन मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) नोवार्टिस के वास नरसिम्हन, नोकिया के राजीव सूरी और डेल्वाइट के पुनीत रंजन शामिल थे।

नरसिम्हन सितंबर, 2017 के में नोवर्टिस के सीईओ बने हैं। वहीं सिंगापुर के नागरिक सूरी अभी फिनलैंड में रहते हैं. वह मणिपाल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी के छात्र रहे हैं। इनका जन्म रोहतक में हुआ है. वह जून, 2015 से डेल्वाइट के सीईओ हैं।

ट्रंप ने अमेरिका की अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूत करने के अपने प्रयासों के तौर पर यूरोप के शीर्ष 15 सीईओ को कारोबार और अमेरिका में निवेश करने पर चर्चा के लिए आमंत्रित किया था।
