FBI की मर्जी के खिलाफ ट्रंप ने जारी किए गोपनीय मेमो

एजेंसी, वॉशिंगटन Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 12:42 AM IST
Secret Memo issued by Trump against FBI's will, Accusing Russia Investigators of Bias
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने एफबीआई की आपत्ति के बावजूद शुक्रवार को एक विवादित मेमो जारी जारी कर दिया। इस मेमो में एफबीआई पर आरोप है कि उसने 2016 राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में कथित रूसी दखल की जांच के दौरान अपने निगरानी उपकरणों का दुरुपयोग किया था। व्हाइट हाउस के प्रवक्ता राज शाह ने यह जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि दस्तावेज हाउस ऑफ इंटेलिजेंस के सदस्यों को भेज दिया गया है। 

इसके अलावा इस दस्तावेज को हाउस स्पीकर पॉल रयान के कार्यालय भी भेजा गया है। शाह ने बताया कि इस मामले पर व्हाइट हाउस ने फिलहाल कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है। एक दिन पहले ही एफबीआई ने मेमो जारी करने का सार्वजनिक तौर पर विरोध किया था। 

अब माना जा रहा है कि इसका परिणाम एफबीआई निदेशक क्रिस्टोफर व्रे के इस्तीफे के रूप में सामने आ सकता है। पिछले वर्ष ट्रंप ने एफबीआई प्रमुख जेम्स कॉमे को अचानक ही बर्खास्त कर दिया था।
