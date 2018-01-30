अपना शहर चुनें

तो इन बातों से बचने के लिए बिस्तर पर लेटे-लेटे ही ट्वीट कर देते हैं राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप

एजेंसी, दावोस/वाशिंगटन Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 05:30 AM IST
save from fake news, I lie on the bed, tweet: Trump
donald trump
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप कितने व्यस्त हैं इसका अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि वह बिस्तर पर लेटे-ल़ेटे ही ट्वीट कर देते हैं। उन्होंने खुद यह बात स्वीकार की और कहा, मैं अपने व्यस्त कार्यक्रम और फर्जी समाचारों से खुद को बचाने के लिए बिस्तर पर पड़े ही कभी कभार ट्वीट कर देता हूं। गंभीर नीतिगत मुद्दों के चलते ट्रंप अपने विरोधियों, नापसंद लोगों व नेताओं के खिलाफ ट्वीटर का बखूबी इस्तेमाल करते रहते हैं। 

दावोस में वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम के दौरान ब्रिटेन के आईटीवी को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में ट्रंप ने कहा कि वह आम तौर पर नाश्ते में या दोपहर के भोजन के बाद काम पर जाने से पहले ट्वीट करते हैं। सोशल मीडिया के इस्तेमाल पर ट्रंप ने कहा, ‘मैं इसे संचार का आधुनिक समय कहता हूं, ठीक है? मैं इसका इस्तेमाल फर्जी खबरों से बचने को करता हूं। मैं इसके जरिये खुद को बचाने में अधिक सक्षम हूं। कभी बिस्तर पर लेटे तो कभी नाश्ते या लंच के दौरान मैं ट्वीट कर देता हूं।’
