Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   America ›   North Korea is demanding an apology from the United States

अमेरिका पर फिर भड़का उत्तर कोरिया, बोला- असभ्य व्यवहार के लिए माफी मांगे यूएस

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 12:13 PM IST
North Korea is demanding an apology from the United States
kim jong
उत्तर कोरिया और अमेरिका के बीच गतिरोध लगातार जारी है। उत्तर कोरिया के परमाणु प्रेम की वजह से दोनों ही देशों के प्रमुखों के बीच लगातार बयानबाजी होती रहती है। उत्तर कोरिया ने अब मांग की है कि अपने अपमानजनक और असभ्य बयानों के लिए यूएस माफी मांगे। 

क्योंकि वह देश के आधिकारिक नाम डेमोक्रेटिक पीपल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ कोरिया का उपयोग करने में विफल रहा है। उत्तर कोरिया के काउंसलर री सांग चोल ने गुरुवार को यूएन कमेटी की एक मीटिंग में यह मांग की। 

RELATED

आश्चर्य जताते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि एक डिप्लोमेट के कर छूट कार्ड को शुरुआती दिसंबर में उन्होंने नवीनीकरण के लिए भेजा था, जब वो कार्ड वापस आया तो उसमें देश का नाम उत्तर कोरिया था। री ने कहा कि पहले उन्हें लगा कि यह एक टेक्निकल गलती है लेकिन उन्हें तब झटका लगा जब उन्होंने सुना कि यूएस के विदेश मंत्रालय ने देश का नाम बदलने से मना कर दिया है। 
north korea kim jong un america donald trump

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Jharkhand Public Service Commission Recruitment of Non-Teaching Specialist Doctors
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: JPSC ने डॉक्टर के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban in gujrat but ghoomar performed for pm modi benjamin netanyahu
Bollywood

अहमदाबाद में 'घूमर' गाने से पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, गुजरात में बैन है 'पद्मावत'

18 जनवरी 2018

confirmed alia bhatt breakup with sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

क्या सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और आलिया का ब्रेकअप हो गया, मिस्ट्री गर्ल के साथ तस्वीरें तो यही कहती हैं

18 जनवरी 2018

kumkum bhagya Shikha Singh gets slut-shamed by a police officer on Instagram
Television

पुलिसवाले ने इस एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी डिमांड, सुनकर आपको भी आ जाएगी शर्म

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan fees more than shilpa shinde for bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss में हारकर भी जीत गईं ‌हिना खान, पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

18 जनवरी 2018

exposed hina khan was the big reason For Live Voting in bigg boss 11 grand finale
Television

ग्रांड फिनाले के 3 दिन बाद हिना खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, हारने के डर से बैक स्टेज किया था ये तमाशा

17 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

US military in preparation for war against North Korea
America

नॉर्थ कोरिया के खिलाफ जंग की तैयारी में अमेरिका, ऑपरेशन दस्ता भेजने पर विचार

उत्तर कोरिया की आए दिन धमकियों के मद्देनजर अमेरिकी सेना उसके खिलाफ आक्रामक युद्ध की तैयारी में जुट गया है।

17 जनवरी 2018

America withdrwal Palestine funding after suspends pakitsan military aid 
America

पाकिस्तान के बाद अब इस देश पर बरसा ट्रंप का गुस्सा, फिर बड़ी कार्रवाई

17 जनवरी 2018

donald trump tweeted about fake news winners list in which New York times on top
America

फेक न्यूज अवॉर्ड्स का ट्रंप ने किया ऐलान, न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स को बताया विनर

18 जनवरी 2018

Barack Obama recieved gifts worth 3,000 dollar during his India visit on Republic Day
America

भारत यात्रा के दौरान बराक को 3,000 तो मिशेल को 1,500 डॉलर के मिले थे उपहार

18 जनवरी 2018

Raghunandan Yandamuri first Indian origin men to execution in America
America

US में पहली बार भारतीय मूल के शख्स को होगी फांसी, बच्ची-दादी का किया था मर्डर 

12 जनवरी 2018

White House has said it stands by the comment of US President Donald Trump On Pakistan
America

व्हाइट हाउस ने किया ट्रंप का समर्थन, कहा- US की मदद के बदले पाकिस्तान ने दिया धोखा

18 जनवरी 2018

in america Muslim community will be second largest religious group by 2040 
America

अमेरिकी रिसर्च में दावा: 22 साल में दूसरी बड़ी आबादी बन जाएगा मुस्लिम समुदाय

13 जनवरी 2018

Five lakh Indians will benefit from a bill introduced in US Parliament
America

अमेरिकी संसद में ग्रीन कार्ड बढ़ाने वाला बिल पेश, 5 लाख भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

11 जनवरी 2018

Found shackled emaciated, 13 children of torture suspects are freed
America

माता-पिता ने बेड़ियों में जकड़े अपने ही 13 बच्चे

17 जनवरी 2018

Texas father Wesley Matthew charged for killing his 3 year old adopted Indian daughter
America

बेटी की हत्या करने वाले पिता को मिलेगी मौत की सजा, भारत से लिया था गोद

13 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

साल 2018 में भी सपना चौधरी का जलवा बरकरार है। आज हम आपको उनकी साल 2018 की पहली स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दिखाने जा रहे हैं। सपना ने 2018 का पहले स्टेज शो मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में किया। यहां उन्होंने अपने कई गानों पर डांस कर लोगों का दिल जीता।

18 जनवरी 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE WITH SALMAN KHAN AND AKSHAY KUMAR ON SONG MUJSHE SHADI KAROGI ON BIGG BOSS SET 1:03

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 18 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in UPSC 14:56

UPSC में निकलीं सैकड़ों नौकरियां, अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख के बारे में यहां जाने

18 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

US military in preparation for war against North Korea
America

नॉर्थ कोरिया के खिलाफ जंग की तैयारी में अमेरिका, ऑपरेशन दस्ता भेजने पर विचार

17 जनवरी 2018

North Korea consider trump's tweet as mental state of a loser
Rest of World

बड़े बटन वाला बयान ट्रंप की हारी हुई मानसिकता को ‌दिखाता हैः नॉर्थ कोरिया

16 जनवरी 2018

Kim jong un ready to talk with South Korea
Rest of World

आखिर क्या चल रहा है किम जोंग-उन के दिमाग में?

11 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, America is open to talks with Kim Jong Un
America

उत्तर कोरिया पर फिर नरम पड़े ट्रंप, बोले- किम जोंग से बातचीत के लिए तैयार

11 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, I Am Ready To Talk With North Korean Leader Kim Jong
America

उत्तर कोरिया मसले पर नरम पड़े ट्रंप, बोले- किम जोंग से बिना शर्त बातचीत के लिए तैयार

7 जनवरी 2018

north korea dictator kim jong un ready to talk with south korea
Rest of World

नरम पड़े नॉर्थ कोरिया के तानाशाह किम जोंग, साउथ कोरिया से बातचीत को हुए तैयार

5 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.