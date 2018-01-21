Download App
Indian orgin Manisha Singh sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State in Donald Trump Government

US के विदेश मंत्रालय में भारतीय महिला को जगह, मिली ये अहम जिम्मेदारी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 09:03 AM IST
Indian orgin Manisha Singh sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State in Donald Trump Government
मनीषा सिंह
ट्रंप प्रशासन में एक और भारतीय को महत्वपूर्ण प्रशासनिक पद पर तैनाती दी गई है। भारतीय मूल की अमेरिकी नागरिक और पेशे से वकील मनीषा सिंह को विदेश विभाग में आर्थिक कूटनीति प्रभारी के रूप में नियुक्ति दी गई है। शनिवार को उन्होंने आर्थिक और व्यापारिक मामलों के सहायक सचिव के पद पर शपथ लेकर इतिहास भी रचा क्योंकि इस पद पर नियुक्त होने वाली मनीषा सिंह पहली महिला अधिकारी है। 

उत्तर प्रदेश में जन्मी मनीषा सिंह (45) इस वक्त विदेश विभाग में सबसे वरिष्ठ भारतीय अमेरिकी अधिकारी है। पद की शपथ लेने के बाद किए गए अपने एक ट्वीट में मनीषा ने लिखा कि हम अमेरिका के विकास को बढ़ाते हुए अपने भविष्य को सुरक्षित बनाएंगे। विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता हीथर नॉर्ट ने बताया कि उनके अनुभव से विदेशों में आर्थिक और व्यापारिक प्रयासों में फायदा मिलेगा।

पद पर शपथ लेने से पहले तक मनीषा सिंह वरिष्ठ सीनेटर डैन सुलिवन के मुख्य काउंसल और वरिष्ठ सलाहकार के तौर पर काम कर रही थी। उनकी हिंदी भाषा पर अच्छी पकड़ है और वह इससे पहले वह ब्यूरो ऑफ इकोनॉमिक एनर्जी एंड बिजनेस अफैयर्स में उप सहायक सचिव के तौर पर भी काम कर चुकी है।

मनीषा ने अमेरिकन यूनिवर्सिटी वॉशिंगटन कॉलेज ऑफ लॉ से इंटरनेशनल लीगल स्टडी में एलएलएम की डिग्री ली है। उन्होंने मियामी यूनिवर्सिटी से 19 साल की उम्र में बीए पूरा किया था। वह नीदरलैंड के लॉ स्कूल में भी पढ़ाई की है।
