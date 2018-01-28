अपना शहर चुनें

ट्रंप ने फिर दिया महिलाविरोधी बयान कहा- मैं नारीवादी नहीं हूं

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 10:37 AM IST
I'm not a feminist: Trump tells Piers Morgan
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अक्सर अपने बयानों को लेकर चर्चा में रहते हैं। हाल ही में अपने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि वो नारीवादी विचारधारा पर यकीन नहीं करते। इस बयान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अपनी लोग भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं। 

पियर्स मोर्गन के साथ हुए एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने कहा कि वे सिर्फ महिलाओं  के लिए नहीं है। वह मर्दों के लिए भी हैं, महिलाओं के लिए भी हैं, वे अमेरिका के हर नागरिकों के लिए हैं। मोर्गन ने अपने ट्विटर पर ट्रंप के इंटरव्यू के उस अंश को ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने नारीवादी न होने की बात कही है। मोर्गन के साथ ट्रंप का पूरा इंटरव्यू रविवार को ऑन एयर होगा।  

ट्रंप का यह बयान उस समय दुनिया के सामने आया है जब लोग हर तरफ महिलाओं के हक के लिए प्रथाओं, कुरीतियों और महिला विरोधी कानून के खिलाफ अपनी आवाज उठा रहे हैं। ऐसे में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति का यह बयान उनके प्रति रोष को और बढ़ावा दे सकता है।

हाल के दिनों में मीटू और टाइम्सअप जैसे यौन दुराचार पर कैंपेन चलाया गया था जिसमें दुनिया की कई बड़ी हस्तियों के नाम सामने आए थे। इनमें से एक नाम डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का भी था। ट्रंप के ऊपर दर्जन से भी ज्यादा महिलाओं ने यौन शोषण का आरोप लगया था। हालांकि ट्रंप ने इन सभी आरोपों को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया था। 
donald trump piers morgan feminist interview piers morgan interview metoo timesup

