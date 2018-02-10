अपना शहर चुनें

अमेरिका में बर्फीले तूफान से भयंकर तबाही, 1,000 फ्लाइट्स रद्द

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वॉशिंगटन Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 10:51 PM IST
Hurricane Strikes in Middle west area of America, 1,000 flights canceled
अमेरिका के मिडवेस्ट यानी मध्य पश्चिम इलाके में बर्फीले तूफान ने भयंकर तबाही मचाई। नौ इंच मोटी बर्फ की परत से पूरा इलाका ढंक गया। स्कूलों को बंद करना पड़ा, ढेरों कारें दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गईं और एक हजार से ज्यादा फ्लाइटों को रद्द करना पड़ा। 

एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अमेरिका के 23 करोड़ नागरिकों को बर्फीली हवा का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं दो लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। शिकागो में पिछले तीन साल की अब तक की सबसे भयंकर बर्फबारी हुई है। अमेरिकी मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक यह तूफान खराब मौसम का अंत नहीं है। 

एक दूसरा तूफान भी मिडवेस्ट में अगले हफ्ते आ सकता है। इस बर्फबारी और बाढ़ से व्योमिंग से जॉर्जिया तक बीस राज्यों में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। अनुमान है कि न्यूयॉर्क के पश्चिमी इलाके में भी बर्फबारी होगी। 
