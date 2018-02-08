अपना शहर चुनें

स्टॉक मार्केट क्यों क्रैश हो रहा है? जानिए डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने क्या दिया जवाब

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:47 AM IST
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने बुधवार को स्टॉक मार्केट की अस्थिरता पर टिप्पणी की। उन्होंने कहा कि पुराने दिनों में जब अच्छी खबर आती थी तो स्टॉक मार्केट ऊपर जाता था, लेकिन अब जब अच्छी खबर आती है तो स्टॉक मार्केट नीचे चला जाता है। 

उन्होंने कहा यह एक बड़ी गलती है लेकिन हमारे पास अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए बहुत सारी अच्छी खबरें भी हैं।
 

ट्रंप ने कहा कि वॉल स्ट्रीट में सुधार हुआ है जोकि ब्याज दरें बढ़ाने के लिए उत्साहित करेगा। अपनी अध्यक्षता के दौरान, ट्रम्प ने वाल स्ट्रीट पर रिकॉर्ड बढ़ोतरी को पेश करने की भी मांग की।
