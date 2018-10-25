शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   America ›   America : Firing in a grocery store in Kentucky, two died

अमेरिका : केंटकी के एक ग्रोसरी स्टोर में हुई फायरिंग, दो की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 02:41 AM IST
America : Firing in a grocery store in Kentucky, two died
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के केंटकी में लुइसविल स्थित क्रोगर ग्रोसरी स्टोर में गोलीबारी की घटना हुई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना के दौरान दो लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई। घटनाक्रम में कई अन्य लोग भी गोली लगने से घायल हुए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
स्थानीय मीडिया के मुताबिक मृतकों में से एक महिला है। गोलीबारी की घटना अमेरिकी समयानुसार दोपहर तीन बजे के आस-पास हुई। फिलहाल पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति को हिरासत में लिया है। हालांकि, घायलों की संख्या अभी पता नहीं चल सकी है। 




Recommended

Saudi Prince told journalist Khashogi's death extremely tragic and unjust
Rest of World

सऊदी प्रिंस ने पत्रकार खशोगी की मौत को बताया बेहद दुखद व अन्यायपूर्ण

25 अक्टूबर 2018

CBI registered case against 7 officers of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
India News

सीबीआई ने हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स के सात अधिकारियों के खिलाफ दर्ज किया मुकदमा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

gurugram shootout
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: छिपने के बाद भी 3 जिंदगियों में चमकेगा ‘ध्रुव’, महिपाल बना डबल मर्डर का आरोपी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

mirzapur
Varanasi

यूपीः पूर्व सांसद के बेटे ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी, घरवाले थे प्रेम विवाह के खिलाफ

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

'किंग कोहली' ने तोड़ा अपने सबसे पसंदीदा बल्लेबाज का रिकॉर्ड, विंडीज के खिलाफ संभाली राजगद्दी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली
सचिन तेंदुलकर
राहुल द्रविड़
सचिन तेंदुलकर और सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

'किंग कोहली' ने तोड़ा अपने सबसे पसंदीदा बल्लेबाज का रिकॉर्ड, विंडीज के खिलाफ संभाली राजगद्दी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

कोहली तोड़ेंगे सचिन तेंदुलकर का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, कहलाएंगे दुनिया के नंबर एक बल्लेबाज

24 अक्टूबर 2018

kohli and tendulkar
virat kohli
सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली
virat kohli pak
Cricket News

कोहली तोड़ेंगे सचिन तेंदुलकर का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, कहलाएंगे दुनिया के नंबर एक बल्लेबाज

24 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
america news kentucky louisville grocery store firing one died injured
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

barak missile
India News

जानिए क्या है बराक-8 मिसाइल की खासियत, परमाणु हथियार ले जाने में भी है सक्षम

24 अक्टूबर 2018

आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सपा के फायरब्रांड नेता आजम खां बोले- मैं भाजपा की राजनीतिक ‘आइटम गर्ल’

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Female prisoners will end Karva Chauth's fast through video conference
Shimla

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिये करवा चौथ का व्रत तोड़ेंगी महिला कैदी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

रघुबर दास
Jharkhand

झारखंड सरकार का फैसलाः सरकारी कर्मियों को गलती से ज्यादा दिया गया भुगतान नहीं लिया जाएगा वापस

24 अक्टूबर 2018

lentil pulses
India News

विदेश से आने वाली मूंग और मसूर दालों में ‘जहर’, fssai की चेतावनी 

24 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
IRCTC diwali ticket booking: railway special train booking from 25 November for Diwali chatth puja
Business Diary

25 तारीख से बिहार जाने वालों को मिनटों में मिलेगा कंफर्म रेल टिकट

24 अक्टूबर 2018

sonia dhawan
Delhi NCR

क्या है पेटीएम का पूरा प्रकरण, 85 लाख रुपए सैलरी लेने वाली सोनिया का ही नाम क्यों उछला

24 अक्टूबर 2018

planning to take home loan in festive season, keep these things in mind
Personal Finance

फेस्टिव सीजन में लेने जा रहे हैं होम लोन, तो रखें इन 5 बातों का ख्याल

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Karwa Chauth
Mobile Apps

करवा चौथ को बनना चाहती हैं यादगार तो डाउनलोड करें ये ऐप, बड़े काम आएंगे

24 अक्टूबर 2018

The foreign origin life partner of the Indian citizen will also be eligible for the OCI card
India News

भारतीय नागरिक का विदेशी मूल का जीवनसाथी भी ओसीआई कार्ड का पात्र होगा

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

राष्ट्रपति डोनॉल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप ने दी रूस और चीन को धमकी, कहा- अब अमेरिका बनाएगा परमाणु हथियार

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने खुल्लमखुल्ला चेतावनी दी है कि जब तक रूस और चीन को होश नहीं आ जाता तब तक अमेरिका भी परमाणु हथियारों को बढ़ाता रहेगा। ट्रंप ने कहा कि रूस और अमेरिका पर दबाव बनाने के लिए अमेरिका को ऐसा करना जरूरी है।

24 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
माइक पोम्पिओ
America

पाकिस्तान आतंकवादियों पर लगाम नहीं लगाएगा तो उसे जवाबदेह ठहराएंगे: अमेरिका

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Jamal khashoggi
America

खशोगी की हत्या मामले को दबाने की सबसे बदतर कोशिशों में एक: ट्रंप

24 अक्टूबर 2018

जमाल खशोगी
America

खशोगी की हत्या में शामिल अधिकारियों का वीजा खत्म करेगा अमेरिका

24 अक्टूबर 2018

donald trump
America

रूस ने परमाणु संधि से हटने की योजना पर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प को किया आगाह

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पिज्जा
America

कैंसर पीड़ित के लिए 800 किमी. तय कर  फेवरेट पिज्जा लेकर पहुंचा होटल मैनेजर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

पत्रकार खशोगी की मौत, सऊदी अरब के जवाब से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं ट्रंप

23 अक्टूबर 2018

artony genral
America

सऊदी अरब ने स्वीकारा, इस्तांबुल वाणिज्य दूतावास में हुई खशोगी की हत्या

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Mark Zuckerberg
America

मार्क जुकरबर्ग को फेसबुक के चेयरमैन पद से हटाने की मुहिम ने पकड़ा जोर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

health insurance
America

टाइम पत्रिका के ‘हेल्थ केयर 50’ की सूची में तीन भारतीय-अमेरिकी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

25 अक्टूबर का पंचांग, जानिए किस समय करें शुभ काम

गुरुवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र और बन रहा है कौन सा योग? दिन के किस पहर करें शुभ काम? जानिए यहां और देखिए पंचांग गुरुवार 25 अक्टूबर 2018।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

क्रिकेट 0:40

विशाखापट्टनम में भिड़ेंगे भारत और विंडीज, दूसरा वनडे भी जीतने के इरादे से उतरेगी टीम इंडिया

24 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 5:57

Preview: राजकुमार राव और सैफ की स्टार पावर का ये है असली इम्तिहान

24 अक्टूबर 2018

आमिर खान 1:45

फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' को ब्लॉकबस्टर बनाने का ये है मास्टरप्लान

24 अक्टूबर 2018

MEERUT NEWS 1:04

नशे में धुत महिला वकील का हंगामा. कई गाड़ियों को मारी टक्कर, थाने में भी मचाया उत्पात

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

डोनॉल्ड ट्रंप
America

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने खुले शब्दो में सऊदी अरब को दी चेतावनी

21 अक्टूबर 2018

Donald Trump
America

खशोगी की हत्या का दोषी पाए जाने पर सऊदी अरब को भुगतने होंगे गंभीर परिणाम: ट्रंप

20 अक्टूबर 2018

होंडुरास प्रवासी
America

मैक्सिको, अमेरिका को चुनौती देता आगे बढ़ रहा शरणार्थियों का कारवां

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
America

अमेरिका में हिंदी नं. 1 तो तेलुगु बनी तेजी से बढ़ती दक्षिण एशियाई भाषा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अमेरिकन वित्त मंत्रालय
America

भारत को मुद्रा निगरानी सूची से हटा सकता है अमेरिका, विदेशी विनिमय दर पर शक कुछ दूर हुआ 

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Narendra Modi‬-Donald Trump
America

'चीन के बर्ताव से बढ़ती घबराहट भारत को अमेरिका के करीब लायी'

18 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.