At least two people were killed and there were multiple other victims after a shooting on Wednesday at a Kroger Co supermarket near Louisville, Kentucky, US: Reuters— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने खुल्लमखुल्ला चेतावनी दी है कि जब तक रूस और चीन को होश नहीं आ जाता तब तक अमेरिका भी परमाणु हथियारों को बढ़ाता रहेगा। ट्रंप ने कहा कि रूस और अमेरिका पर दबाव बनाने के लिए अमेरिका को ऐसा करना जरूरी है।
24 अक्टूबर 2018