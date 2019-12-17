शहर चुनें

World ›   America reacted on protests in India regarding citizenship amendment act

नागरिकता कानून पर अमेरिका की अपील, सरकार सुरक्षा करे और प्रदर्शनकारी हिंसा से बचें

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 04:58 AM IST
नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता कानून को लेकर देश के कई हिस्सों में हो रहे विरोध-प्रदर्शनों को लेकर अमेरिका ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, 'नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर हो रही घटनाओं पर हम नजर रख रहे हैं। हम अपील करते हैं कि शांतिपूर्ण विधानसभा के अधिकार का सम्मान और सुरक्षा की जाए। हम प्रदर्शनकारियों से भी अपील करते हैं कि हिंसा से बचें।'
अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता और कानून के तहत समानता हमारे दोनों लोकतंत्रों के आधार हैं। अमेरिका भारत से अपील करता है कि अपने संविधान और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों को देखते हुए अपने धार्मिक अल्पसंख्यकों के अधिकारों की सुरक्षा करे। 
