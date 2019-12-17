नागरिकता कानून पर अमेरिका की अपील, सरकार सुरक्षा करे और प्रदर्शनकारी हिंसा से बचें

US State Department Spokesperson to ANI: We are closely following developments regarding the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. We urge authorities to protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly. We also urge protestors to refrain from violence. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SSECx0cSNe— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
पुर्तगाल के प्रधानमंत्री एंटोनियो कोस्टा 19 दिसंबर को अपनी दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर भारत आएंगे।
17 दिसंबर 2019